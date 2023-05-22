Vande Bharat Express: What makes India’s High-Speed Train different from others?

India’s new railway face, the Vande Bharat Express is continuously transforming the 170-year old system and the new train relies heavily on technology in comparison to locomotive engines.

Learn what makes the Vande Bharat Express different from other trains available in India.

What is Vande Bharat Express?

The Vande Bharat Express, which was formerly known as Train 18 is an electric train unit that is operated by Indian Railways. It is the first train that was manufactured entirely in India.

It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17, February 2019. The first Vande Bharat Express train route according to Press Information Bureau was “on the New Delhi -Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route.”

The train is powered by a self-propulsion module, which means it does not require a locomotive to pull it.

What are the features of Vande Bharat Express?

Vande Bharat Express has a top speed of 180 kmph and can easily cover a distance of 1,300 kms in just 8 hours.

The high-speed train is different from other trains due to many reasons- firstly it is made of stainless steel, making it lighter and more energy efficient.

Following the same, it is equipped with a number of advanced features such as bio-vaccum toilets, automatic doors and GPS-based passenger information systems. Lastly, the train carries a more spacious and comfortable interior in comparison to other trains in India.

According to the Press Information Bureau “All coaches are equipped with automatic doors; GPS based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and very comfortable seating. The executive class also has rotating chairs.

“All toilets are bio-vacuum type. The lighting is dual mode, viz. diffused for general

illumination and personal for every seat.

“Every coach has a pantry with facilities to serve hot meals, hot and cold beverages.

The insulation is meant to keep heat and noise to very low levels for additional

passenger comfort.

“The Vande Bharat Express has 16 air-conditioned coaches of which two are executive

class coaches. The total seating capacity is 1,128 passengers.”

The Train without Locomotive

The Vande Bharat Express doesn’t require a locomotive engine because of its distributed power. The engine is fitted in its coach itself.

BG Mallya, General Manager at Integral Coach Factory states that “So, in a 16 coach Vande Bharat, we have eight motor coaches and each is powered to the extent of 840 KW. For an eight coach train set, we have close to 7,000 KW of available power. Even though you don’t see a locomotive, the power of VB is equal to 1.8 or 2 locomotives”

Ashwini Vaishnav, Union Railway Minister stated “Vande Bharat is truly a computer on wheels. Its vehicle control system, power electronics, powertrain, transformers, motor, almost everything is controlled by software.”

Vande Bharat Express Reaches Odisha

On 18 May 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Odisha’s first Vande Bharat Express via video conference.

He mentioned that “Trains like Vande Bharat are being made in India and the railway stations are being turned around to provide comfort like airports”

The new Vande Bharat Express is said to cover 500 kilometers in around 6 and a half hours. PM Modi said “This will save time and increase business and employment options”