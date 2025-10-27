Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: Theme, Observance and History

Vigilance Awareness Week owes its origin to India's ongoing pursuit of good governance and ethical behavior in public life. The movement was formally formulated by the Central Vigilance Commission in 2000, but observance of the week dates back to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, October 31, which is celebrated as India's first Home Minister.

Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 is celebrated across India from October 27 to November 2, 2025. The theme for the year is "Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility" ("सतर्कता: हमारी साझा जिम्मेदारी"). This important week is conducted by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) with the aim of promoting integrity, transparency, and accountability in public administration and anti-corruption campaigns across the nation.

Patel is remembered for his leadership, administrative abilities, and uncompromising anti-corruption stance. Each year, the week falls within the period that falls on his birthday, reiterating devotion to his vision of a united and corruption-free India.

Theme for 2025

The theme of 2025, "Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility", emphasizes the collective obligation of citizens, government officials, and institutions to eradicate corruption and to encourage a culture of honesty and accountability. It calls upon all stakeholders to engage proactively in preventive vigilance and to facilitate moral behavior in all aspects of life.

Vigilance Awareness Week: Significance

Vigilance Awareness Week is a force of moral change, since it produces a positive attitude on eliminating corruption. It does not only remind governmental servants of the part they have to play in promoting integrity, but also motivates citizens to observe, report and discourage corrupt practices. The observance, being focused on shared responsibility, attempts to establish a transparent, efficient and dependable administrative space of the development of India.