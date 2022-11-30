Welcome Laxmi Singh, UP's first Woman Police Commissioner as the new Noida Police Chief!

Here comes a big day for Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh government has recently appointed Laxmi Singh, an IPS officer as Noida Police Chief. The lady is the very first woman officer to head a Police Commissionerate in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

IPS officer Laxmi Singh is a 2000-batch officer. She has replaced Alok Singh in Gautam Buddh Nagar. It is expected that the lady will take command on Wednesday.









The Uttar Pradesh government issued a transfer and posting list comprising a total of 16 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The names included the new Commissioners of Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Agra.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh has a total of 7 police commissioners, as per a policy structure that was created in the year 2020.









Alok Singh, on the other hand, is an IPS officer from 1995-batch. Mr. Singh has been appointed as an additional director general of police (ADGP) at the DGP office in Lucknow.







Let's know something about Mrs. Laxmi Singh

The 48-year-old woman has been successfully serving as an Inspector General of Police, in the Lucknow range.

Laxmi Singh is a proud IPS officer with the distinction of being the first woman IPS topper. She secured the 33rd rank overall in the super-challenging UPSC held examinations.

Some sources say that the lady was also adjudged as the best probationer at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.







Not to miss, Laxmi Singh has also been honored with the Prime Minister's silver bation and the home minister's pistol during her training days.







Regarding her educational background, Laxmi Singh has a B.Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering. The very first posting she was appointed to was as a senior superintendent of police in the year 2004.







In the year 2013, Laxmi Singh was promoted to deputy IG. Just five years later, in the year 2018, she was conferred with the rank of IG.