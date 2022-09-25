What are Microprocessor Controlled Knees developed by ISRO?

Microprocessor Controlled Knees: ISRO has announced the development of new Microprocessor controlled knees or MPK which will be helping amputees walk comfortably. The current range of these MPS is around 100 meters.

It means that the amputees can walk up to 100 meters in a corridor without any support. These MPKs offer extended capabilities to amputees more than those without microprocessors. These MPKs are a spinoff of a space technology that is used for space exploration.

These smart MPKs are developed by Vikram Sarabhai Space Center, ISRO under an MoU with National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (NILD), Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities (Divyangjan) (PDUNIPPD (D)), and Artificial Limb Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO).

According to the latest test results, a 1.6 kg MPK has enabled an amputee to cover a distance of 100 meters without any support in a corridor.

The performance of the MPKs will soon be updated as efforts are made to improve the functioning of the device.

What does an MPK consist of?

An MPK consists of a microprocessor, hydraulic damper, composite knee case, load and knee aISRO developed new Microprocessor Controlled Knees or MPK which will help the amputees to walk 100 meters without any support.ngle sensors, lithium-ion battery, electrical harness and interface elements.

The MPKs being developed are expected to be around ₹5 lakh once the product is commercialised. This is around 2-10 times cheaper than the current knee replacements available in the market.

As per the market rate, current artificial limbs cost about ₹ 10-60 lakh.

MPK - Trials

During the initial phase walking trials were conducted with the non-amputees, which was done to update the software and also perform fine-tuning of the parameters. The device was tested on amputees also, but only after required approval from Joint Project Monitoring Committee (JPMC).

Microprocessor Controlled Knees - What’s the Future?

Techniques are being tested and developed by ISRO to enable the users to be able to walk on uneven surfaces or terrains with more comfort.