Aphelion Day 2023: What Causes the Summer Heat Despite Earth Being Farthest from the Sun?

Aphelion Day 2023 is an astronomical event that marks Earth's and other planets’ farthest point from the Sun in their elliptical orbit and will be observed this week. This celestial phenomenon occurs annually in July when our planet reaches its maximum distance from the sun.

Aphelion Day is a fascinating reminder of the intricate dance between the Earth and the Sun, showcasing the forces that shape our seasons and influence our climate. It provides an opportunity for scientists, astronomy enthusiasts, and curious individuals to delve deeper into the mysteries of our vast solar system.

It’s an appropriate day to learn what aphelion means: Today, Earth is at the furthest point from the Sun in our orbit.https://t.co/AVCDrMWowa https://t.co/gSN8iPUMRK — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) July 4, 2020

During aphelion, Earth is about 152 million kilometers (94.5 million miles) away from the Sun, approximately 5 million kilometers (3 million miles) farther than during perihelion, the point of closest approach. This means that our planet is experiencing a slightly reduced amount of solar radiation compared to other times of the year.

The reason behind Earth's elliptical orbit and the variation in its distance from the Sun lies in the gravitational interaction between the two celestial bodies. Johannes Kepler, the famous German astronomer, described this phenomenon in his laws of planetary motion during the 17th century.

Kepler's laws state that “Planets move around the Sun in elliptical orbits, with the Sun positioned at one of the ellipse's foci”. As a result, Earth's distance from the Sun fluctuates throughout the year, leading to the occurrence of Aphelion Day.

Astronomy enthusiasts and scientists often mark this occasion by organizing stargazing events, where people gather to observe the night sky and learn more about Earth's place in the cosmos. These gatherings provide an opportunity to foster curiosity, inspire the next generation of scientists, and deepen our understanding of the universe we inhabit.

Venus and Mars will be visible to the naked eye approximately an hour after sunset. Observers in the Western sky will notice Venus shining brightly, resembling a brilliant white star. Mars, on the other hand, will appear as a smaller red-colored star.

Why is it still so Hot?

The impact of aphelion on our planet is not limited to astronomical curiosity. The variation in distance affects Earth's climate, albeit subtly. Since the amount of solar energy reaching the planet is slightly reduced during aphelion, it has a minor cooling effect. However, this effect is overshadowed by other factors, such as the tilt of the Earth's axis, which is the primary driver of our seasons.

The primary factor that determines the seasons and temperature variations on Earth is not the distance from the Sun but rather the tilt of Earth's axis. This axial tilt, approximately 23.5 degrees, causes different parts of the planet to receive varying amounts of sunlight throughout the year.

During Aphelion Day, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted towards the Sun, resulting in summer in that region. The tilt allows sunlight to strike the surface more directly, leading to increased solar radiation and higher temperatures. So, even though Earth is farthest from the Sun during this time, the tilt of the axis compensates for the reduced solar energy, resulting in warm weather.

It's important to note that the effect of Earth's elliptical orbit and aphelion on temperature is relatively minor compared to the impact of axial tilt. The axial tilt is the primary driver of the seasons, whereas the variation in Earth's distance from the Sun has a secondary influence.

Other factors, such as local geography, ocean currents, and atmospheric conditions, also play a significant role in determining the weather on Aphelion Day. For example, proximity to large bodies of water, mountain ranges, or prevailing wind patterns can affect the distribution of heat and modify local temperatures.