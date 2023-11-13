Explainer

On November 10, Rajnath Singh, Indian Defence Minister, and S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister met with the United States Defense Secretary and the Secretary of State of the United States in New Delhi for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. Since the year 2018, the 2+2 meetings have taken place with the United States leaders. The meeting this time marked the fifth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogues meeting. What is the format of the meeting? Let's understand with some added information.

The 2+2 meetings

The 2+2 meetings represent the participation of two high-profile ministers belonging to the Defense and Foreign portfolios from each of the two nations aiming to improve the extent of dialogue between them. Such a mechanism makes it possible for the partners to better understand the strategic concerns of the countries, which further helps in building a more robust and integrated strategic relationship.

ALSO READ: 5 Countries that Receive the Highest Foreign Aid From the United States

India's 2+2 partners The first 2+2 dialogues between India and the United States were held at the time of the Trump Administration. At this time, Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and late Sushma Swara met with James Mattis, the then US Secretary of Defense, and Michael Pompeo, the then US Secretary of State in September 2018.