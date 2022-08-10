What Is Bharat NCAP? Star Ratings Will Be Given To Cars For Crash Test Performance!

Bharat NCAP: Road accidents are one of the most common causes of death in India. Study the number of road accidents around the globe and the horrifying numbers coming from India will shock you! For instance, in 2019, around 4,37,396 instances of road accidents were reported.

Poor road conditions, improper implementation of traffic rules by the public, vehicle conditions, and excessive hurry to reach the destination; all contribute to such dangerous fatalities.

Worried by the increasing road accident numbers in the country, the government plans to introduce the Bharat New Car Assessment Program, abbreviated as the NCAP, with the intent to decrease the number of such mis happenings.

What Is Bharat NCAP?

On June 24, 2022, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a draft to introduce the Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program).

The Bharat NCAP is a safety assessment of Indian cars on multiple parameters and gives ratings accordingly. The program is in line with the global benchmark testing protocols. A ‘safety'' star rating from one to five will be awarded to the cars.

This way, new car buyers can check the safety standards of the cars they wish to buy and make sound decisions accordingly.

The Global NCAP

While many countries have their own NCAP, the purpose of a Global NCAP is to improve the cooperation between several NCAPs.

The aim is to promote vehicle crash testing across the globe in emerging markets.

Assigning Of The Star Ratings

There are several parameters on which the cars are tested, and according to the scores obtained, the cars are allotted star ratings. The Bharat NCAP tests will evaluate parameters like adult occupant protection and child occupant protection.

The benefits of adopting such a plan are twofold.

One, as stated by Union Road Transport Minister, Mr. Nitin Gadkari, the Bharat NCAP star ratings will ensure passenger and structural safety in cars. This will help customers purchase just the right car ensuring maximum safety.

Second, it will also help car makers design better cars for tomorrow and move to advanced safety technologies for earning higher Bharat NCAP ratings.