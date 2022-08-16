What is Chikungunya ? Know About Causes, Symptoms, Prevention, Treatment & More

Chikungunya: Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease transmissible to humans from infected mosquitoes bite. The term ‘chikungunya’ is derived from Kimakonde language which means “ to become contorted “. The term contorted here refers to the appearance of the sick person suffering muscle & joint pain as repercussion of the infection.

The first & foremost outbreak of the fatal disease was noted in 1952 in Tanzania. Spread of the disease, caused by chikungunya virus CHIKV is identified throughout Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

What is Chikungunya ?

Chikungunya is an insect-borne disease. The major vector of the disease is Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, the same mosquitoes that transmit dengue virus. It is an RNA virus that is connected to the alphavirus genus of the family Togaviridae.

The non-contagious disease, however, is picked by mosquitoes when they come in contact with an infected person, causing further spread. The early symptoms of disease include sudden high fever, headache, muscle pain, fatigue, rash, nausea and red eyes. It is believed that once an individual is recovered, they are expected to be immune from future infections.

What are the symptoms of Chikungunya ?

According to the Center Of Disease Control & Prevention, while 85% of the patients show symptoms, there is a small number which remains asymptomatic. The two types of mosquitoes responsible for chikungunya usually bite at night. As per experts, the symptoms are visible in 3-7 days after an infected mosquito bites a person. The list of most common signs of chikungunya are given below:

Sudden rise in body temperature.

Severe joint & muscle pain along with headache.

Myalgia

Arthritis

Conjunctivitis

Nausea

Vomiting

Maculopapular rash

Occasionally, people suffering from the infectious disease sometime also develop, neurologic disorders, most frequently swelling or degeneration of the brain, inflammation or degeneration of the myelin sheaths around neurons, Guillain–Barré syndrome, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, hypotonia (in newborns), and issues with visual processing.

Also, in rare cases, people may develop behavioral changes, seizures, irritation of the cerebellum or meninges, oculomotor nerve palsy, or paralysis of the eye muscles. Reports show, death rate from chikungunya is 1 out of 1000.

What are the preventive measures against Chikungunya?

‘Prevention is better than cure,’ this english quote is the only mantra to deal with the spread of chikungunya. There is no approved vaccine or drug against chikungunya, however the basic ways to prevent self against mosquito bites are as follow:

Wearing long sleeve shirts and full pants.

Use of insect repellents on skin or clothing

Adequate screens to keep mosquitoes out.

Removal of standing or still water in or around the house.

Using insecticide-treated mosquito nets over bed.

Avoiding travel to areas experiencing a chikungunya outbreak

Using mosquito coils and insecticide vaporizers during the daytime.

Disposal of garbage should only be done into closed dustbins & containers.

Pregnant women, newborns or elderly are highly prone to Chikungunya. So, majorly it is advised to avoid any kind of travels and negligence of preventive measures, as it increases the chance of risk.

What are the ways to treat Chikungunya ?

As of 2022, there is no approved or specific antiviral drug for chikungunya. Health Experts simply provide supportive care to relieve the symptoms. The most common practices to treat chikungunya are:

Antipyretics to reduce fever

Analgesics for pain relief and to reduce fever

Drinking plenty of fluids

Rest

Also, for patients with persistent joint pain anti-inflammatory drugs and corticosteroids, including physical therapy is suggested.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on the other hand focuses on providing training on clinical management, diagnosis and vector control at the regional level with some of its collaborating centres.