What Is Cyclone 'Montha'? Check How It Is Named, And What It Means

A tropical cyclone is a low-pressure system forming over warm ocean waters near the equator. These massive storms bring strong winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surges. Recently, a powerful storm, Cyclone Montha, has formed over the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to hit India's east coast soon, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. It formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal in late October 2025 and is moving toward the Andhra Pradesh coast, where it may make landfall near Kakinada. The storm is likely to become a severe cyclonic storm. It will affect parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu. These areas are at high risk of flooding, strong winds, and damage to homes and crops. The name "Montha" was given by Thailand. It means a fragrant flower. Countries in the region name cyclones in the Indian Ocean once wind speeds reach 62 km/h. In this article, we'll take a look at how Cyclone Montha formed, what its name means, which areas are most vulnerable, and how people are preparing for its impact.

What is Cyclone 'Montha'? Check Its Formation, Vulnerable Zones, and Meaning of the Name Cyclone 'Montha' is a powerful tropical storm that formed as a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. This is one of the most common zones for such storms in the North Indian Ocean. The system rapidly intensified from a deep depression into a cyclonic storm. The storm is currently moving towards the eastern coast of India. It is approaching the coast of Andhra Pradesh and is likely to make landfall near Kakinada between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam. This landfall is expected on the evening or night of Tuesday, October 28, as a Severe Cyclonic Storm. Formation Cyclone 'Montha' formed over the Bay of Bengal, a significant breeding ground for tropical cyclones. It began as a low-pressure area, then strengthened into a deep depression, and finally intensified into a cyclonic storm. It is currently strengthening and is expected to become a Severe Cyclonic Storm before landfall. Cyclones form when warm, moist air rises over the ocean, creating a low-pressure area that draws in surrounding air. This process, fuelled by warm sea surface temperatures, leads to the massive rotation of a storm system.