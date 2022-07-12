What is India's National Emblem, the Lion Capital of Ashoka?

The National Emblem of India row has been in news for some time now. PM Narendra Modi unveiled the National Emblem cast atop the new building of the Indian Parliament on Monday which attracted heavy criticism. The complete row is over the alleged change in the moulds of the four lions of Ashoka Stambh or the Lion Capital of Ashoka Pillar (based in Sarnath). The new statue following a ceremony was attended by PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Insult to our national symbol, the majestic Ashokan Lions. Original is on the left, graceful, regally confident. The one on the right is Modi’s version, put above new Parliament building — snarling, unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate. Shame! Change it immediately! pic.twitter.com/luXnLVByvP — Jawhar Sircar (@jawharsircar) July 12, 2022

Take a look at the National Emblem of India, the Lion Capital of Ashoka below.

National Emblem: What is it?

The National Emblem represents the seal of the Republic of India which was adapted from the Lion Capital of Ashoka Pillar that is based in Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath. India adopted it as the Emblem on 26th January 1950. T

What is the motto?

The motto of the Indian National Emblem is Truth Alone Triumphs, or what is commonly referred to as Satyamev Jayate. Slogan ‘Satyameva Jayate’ is a quote from the Mundaka Upanishad, the closing part of the holy Hindu Vedas.

National Emblem: Structure & Details | Lion Capital Of Ashoka

The statue is a three-dimensional emblem showing four lions mounted back to back on a circular abacus. It features a Dharma Chakra, a bull and a horse underneath.

Each pillar is around 40 to 50 feet in height, and weighing up to 50 tons each, was pulled to where they were raised.

Animals on National Emblem thus are 4 Asiatic lions, an elephant, a bull and a horse.

India has only one national emblem which was designed by Dinanath Bhargava. The National Emblem of India is a symbol of Buddhist Dharmachakra, represented with 24 spokes.

What do the four lions, elephant, horse and bull signify?

The four lions of Ashoka's pillars are erected back to back implying courage, power and confidence. It represents the pride of India.

The elephant denotes Buddha's outset or his conception.

The bull is the zodiac sign of Buddha- Taurus and the horse signifies the animal Buddha rode while leaving his citadel.

Lion is indicative of enlightenment.

National Emblem: Other details

National Emblem is the official seal of the President of India and Central and State Governments and a part of the official letterhead of the Government of India.

It can be displayed in the following public buildings:



Rashtrapati Bhawan Parliament House Supreme Court Central Secretariat buildings Raj Bhawan or Raj Niwas State Legislature High Courts Secretariat buildings of the States or the Union territories Premises of India’s Diplomatic Mission abroad Residences of Heads of Missions in the countries of their accreditation At the entrance doors of buildings occupied by India’s Consulates abroad

In the National emblem, accepted by the Government of India, only three lions are noticeable, the fourth lion is hidden from view as it is seated back.

















