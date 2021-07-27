Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

What is Nauka? Know all about the biggest space lab launched by Russia

Nauka is the largest space lab made by Russia and would reach the International Space Station in the coming few days. It was sent to the ISS on July 21, 2021 and would take almost 8 days to reach there. Know all about it below.
Created On: Jul 27, 2021 13:28 IST
Modified On: Jul 27, 2021 16:25 IST
What is Nauka

Nauka means science in Russian. It is the largest lab built by Russia to be used in space. The Russian module Pirs earlier was used as a docking port for spacecraft. It was also be used by cosmonauts to go out on spacewalks but was detached from the lab and in its place Russian space agency has sent a larger module Nauka to serve the country's main research facility at ISS. Take a look at the tweet done by NASA below. 

Nauka is the collaborative effort of NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe) and CSA (Canada).

It was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on July 21 using a Proton rocket. It will be integrated with ISS on July 29, 2021. 

Take a look at the launch of the biggest space laboratory by Russia below. 

Functions of Nauka:

  1. It is a 42 feet long space lab weighing almost 20 tonnes. It is the biggest space laboratory Russia has launched till date and would primarily serve as a research facility. 
  2. It has also been given the task to take another oxygen generator to ISS along with a spare bed, a toilet and a robotic cargo crane built by European Space Agency.
  3. This new module was sent using a Proton rocket which is the most powerful one in Russia's space inventory. 
  4. Nauka will be attached to the critical Zvezda module on ISS and provide the space station's life support systems. The Zvezda module also serves as the structural and functional centre of Russian Orbital Segment (ROS). 
  5. It would take as many as 11 Russian spacewalks to fully integrate Nauka with the ISS and this would be completed over a period of 7 months. 

Nauka is replacing Pirs, the module on Zvezda, which was a smaller structure that was only used as a docking port for Russian spacecraft.

 

Piers and the cargo ship would get burnt on reaching the Earth's atmosphere and are expected to fall away in the Pacific Ocean. 
