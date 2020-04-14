What is Personal Sanitisation Enclosure (PSE) Unit and how does it work?

The outbreak of the coronavirus can be checked through social distancing and proper sanitisation only. In this direction, many efforts are being made by the scientist community and doctors.

Personal Sanitisation Enclosure (PSE) Unit are being installed at public places to disinfect a large number of visitors. Such PSE has been installed in Delhi, one at Azadpur Mandi, and another at AIIMS. The DRDO has also installed Personnel Sanitisation Enclosure outside the additional building of the Supreme court in Delhi.

What is Personal Sanitisation Enclosure (PSE) Unit?

This is a full-body walkthrough sanitizing enclosure is designed for personnel decontamination, one person at a time. The dimension of the enclosure is around 8 feet long, 8 feet high and 4 feet wide. The PSE consists of roof-mounted and bottom tanks with 700 litre capacity with drainage.

Around 650 persons can pass through this unit for disinfection until a refile is required, and about 80 to 100 persons per hour. This is a portable system equipped with sanitiser and soap dispenser.

How does Personal Sanitisation Enclosure (PSE) work?

Its working is divided into three steps;

Step 1:- The process of decontamination starts by using a pedal at the entry gate.

Step 2:- After entering the chamber, an electrically operated pump creates a disinfect mist of sodium hypochlorite and reverse osmosis (RO) treated water for disinfecting through a set of at least 20 nozzles.

Step 3:- The mist spray is calibrated for 25 seconds and stops automatically, with the indication of completion of the operation.

The PSE can be installed anywhere, the timer can be removed for installation at busy locations such as railways, bus stations, hospitals, shopping malls, and Big vegetable and fruit mandis. In such busy places, the machine runs at the nonstop rate and people can walk through the chamber one by one.

Note: People undergoing disinfection will have to keep their eyes and mouth closed.

Who designed PSE?

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Vehicle Research Development establishment, Ahmednagar has designed it and tied up with local manufacturers to create the enclosure. The cost of one PSE unit is around Rs 1.5 lac.

So the installation of the Personal Sanitisation Enclosure (PSE) is the need of the hour to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country.



