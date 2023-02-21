What is Saudi Arabia’s Next Mega-Project? Mukaab, An Indoor Super-City In the capital Riyadh

Saudi Arabia has recently revealed their big plans for a massive new proposed project in the country's capital Riyadh called Mukaab. The gigantic cube-like structure is aiming to transform downtown Riyadh through new fascinating things. The viral video shocked the world with its heaven-like elements, displaying the centerpiece of the new downtown core of the city called New Murabba.

“A gateway to another world” and a “ New Face of Riyadh”, Mukaab has certain characteristics, learn about them here!

Mukaab: Key Features

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia has announced a gateway to another world, a project that promises to be the world’s largest modern downtown established in Riyadh, the capital called Mukaab.

Mukaab would be large enough to hold 20 Empire State Buildings according to reports.

The 400-meter-tall structure will be 400-meter-wide.

It is a cube-like city that will form the centerpiece of a new downtown area in Riyadh.

The Mukaab development scheme aims to transform a 19-square-kilometer area to the northwest of Riyadh into a vibrant mixed-use district.

The announcement of this mythic-like structure Mukaab was done by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The New Murabba Development Company, in February 2021.

The building will be based on the modern Najdi architectural style, but with a futuristic twist.

Developers say that The Mukaab will offer “ever-changing environments” using digital and virtual technology to create holographic displays that interact with the surrounding urban landscape.

Mukaab: Structure and Aim of the Project

Based on the modern Najdi architectural style, with a futuristic twist, the building will enclose a tower on top of a spiral base.

The structure will feature 2 million square meters of floor space that will be a hospitality destination with retail, cultural, and tourist attractions, featuring residential and hotel units, commercial spaces, and recreational facilities.

The New Murabba project is said to feature 104,000 residential units, 9,000 hotel rooms, 980,000 square meters of retail space, and 1.4 million square meters of office space.

With 1.8 million square meters of space dedicated to community facilities, the New Murabba project is set to become a model for sustainable urban development.

It will have green areas and walking and cycle paths designed to promote healthy lifestyles.

The district will also be home to a museum, a technology and design museum, a theatre, and more than 80 entertainment and cultural venues.

Mukaab: Facilities and Access

Residents of New Murabba will be provided with access to living, working, and entertainment spaces within a 15-minute walking radius.

The airport will be a mere 20-minute drive away.

The developers say the project will create more than 350,000 jobs.

The entire New Murabba project is scheduled for completion by 2030.

The Mukaab was to be finished several years earlier.

Bottom Line

The project’s completion will prove to be a major milestone in the ongoing transformation of Saudi Arabia’s economy. This is because Saudi Arabia looks to diversify away from its reliance on oil and gas exports.

