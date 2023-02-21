What is Saudi Arabia’s Next Mega-Project? Mukaab, An Indoor Super-City In the capital Riyadh
Saudi Arabia has recently revealed their big plans for a massive new proposed project in the country's capital Riyadh called Mukaab. The gigantic cube-like structure is aiming to transform downtown Riyadh through new fascinating things. The viral video shocked the world with its heaven-like elements, displaying the centerpiece of the new downtown core of the city called New Murabba.
“A gateway to another world” and a “ New Face of Riyadh”, Mukaab has certain characteristics, learn about them here!
Mukaab: Key Features
- The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia has announced a gateway to another world, a project that promises to be the world’s largest modern downtown established in Riyadh, the capital called Mukaab.
- Mukaab would be large enough to hold 20 Empire State Buildings according to reports.
- The 400-meter-tall structure will be 400-meter-wide.
- It is a cube-like city that will form the centerpiece of a new downtown area in Riyadh.
- The Mukaab development scheme aims to transform a 19-square-kilometer area to the northwest of Riyadh into a vibrant mixed-use district.
- The announcement of this mythic-like structure Mukaab was done by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.
- The New Murabba Development Company, in February 2021.
- The building will be based on the modern Najdi architectural style, but with a futuristic twist.
- Developers say that The Mukaab will offer “ever-changing environments” using digital and virtual technology to create holographic displays that interact with the surrounding urban landscape.
Mukaab: Structure and Aim of the Project
- Based on the modern Najdi architectural style, with a futuristic twist, the building will enclose a tower on top of a spiral base.
- The structure will feature 2 million square meters of floor space that will be a hospitality destination with retail, cultural, and tourist attractions, featuring residential and hotel units, commercial spaces, and recreational facilities.
- The New Murabba project is said to feature 104,000 residential units, 9,000 hotel rooms, 980,000 square meters of retail space, and 1.4 million square meters of office space.
- With 1.8 million square meters of space dedicated to community facilities, the New Murabba project is set to become a model for sustainable urban development.
- It will have green areas and walking and cycle paths designed to promote healthy lifestyles.
- The district will also be home to a museum, a technology and design museum, a theatre, and more than 80 entertainment and cultural venues.
Mukaab: Facilities and Access
- Residents of New Murabba will be provided with access to living, working, and entertainment spaces within a 15-minute walking radius.
- The airport will be a mere 20-minute drive away.
- The developers say the project will create more than 350,000 jobs.
- The entire New Murabba project is scheduled for completion by 2030.
- The Mukaab was to be finished several years earlier.
Bottom Line
The project’s completion will prove to be a major milestone in the ongoing transformation of Saudi Arabia’s economy. This is because Saudi Arabia looks to diversify away from its reliance on oil and gas exports.
