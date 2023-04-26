What is the Difference Between Pigeons and Doves?

Pigeons and doves belong to the same bird family called "Columbidae.” Despite belonging to the same family, the two birds are entirely different from each other. Yet there are many who are not aware of the distinctions between the two birds.

While many people use the terms "pigeon" and "dove" interchangeably, these birds have unique characteristics that set them apart. Understanding the differences between pigeons and doves can help us appreciate and admire these birds for their unique traits and behaviors. So, if you are looking to learn how pigeons and doves are different from each other, then you have come to the right place.

In this article, we will explore the main differences between pigeons and doves, including their physical appearance, behavior, and habitats.

What Is The Difference Between Lime And Lemon?

Difference between Pigeons and Doves

Source: All About Birds

According to A-Z Animals.com, there are no scientific differences between pigeons and doves. However, the two birds differ in a few ways. Here are some of the major differences between them:

Size: Pigeons tend to be larger and bulkier in size than doves. The largest pigeon is the crowned pigeon, which can be as large as a turkey. On the other hand, doves are said to be the smallest members of the Columbidae family.

Tail: Doves have bigger and more dynamic tails than pigeons. A dove’s tail is frequently described as being longer and more fanned out than pigeon tails, especially during flight. Pigeon tails are not typically as long or as fanned out.

Source: eBird

Colour: Doves tend to have a more muted colouration, with shades of grey, white, and brown, while pigeons can have more colourful plumage, with iridescent feathers in shades of green, blue, and purple.

Habitat: Doves are typically found in more wooded areas, while pigeons are more commonly found in urban environments.

Behaviour: Pigeons are often considered to be more gregarious and outgoing than doves, which are more solitary and timid.

It's worth noting, however, that there are many different species of pigeons and doves, each with its own unique characteristics and behaviours, so these generalisations may not apply to all members of the family.

We hope that this article was helpful in explaining the differences between pigeons and doves.

What is the difference between a parrot and a parakeet?

What is the difference between Bees and Wasps?

What is the difference between Llama and Alpaca?