What Is The Difference Between Sweet Potatoes And Yams?

Sweet potatoes and yams are two popular vegetables that are often used interchangeably, but they are actually two completely different vegetables. While they look similar and have a similar texture, there are several key differences between sweet potatoes and yams that set them apart from one another. In this article, we will explore the differences between sweet potatoes and yams.

First of all, let's start with a little history. Sweet potatoes are native to Central and South America and have been a staple food in that region for thousands of years. Yams, on the other hand, are native to Africa and have been a staple food in that region for even longer. Today, both sweet potatoes and yams are grown and enjoyed all over the world.

One of the biggest differences between sweet potatoes and yams is their origin. Sweet potatoes are native to South America and are considered a New World food. Yams, on the other hand, are native to Africa and are considered an Old World food.

Sweet potatoes and yams have different histories and cultural significance, which means that they have different flavor profiles and uses.

Source: Everyday Health

Another difference between sweet potatoes and yams is their appearance. Sweet potatoes have a thin, smooth skin that is usually a shade of brown or orange, or purple. Yams, on the other hand, have a rough, fibrous skin that is typically dark brown or black.

When it comes to flavor, sweet potatoes are sweeter and lighter than yams. They have a slightly nutty flavor and a tender, moist texture. Yams, on the other hand, are earthier and denser than sweet potatoes. They have a slightly sweet, slightly starchy flavor and a drier, more chewy texture.

In terms of nutritional content, sweet potatoes and yams are both incredibly nutritious. Sweet potatoes are a good source of vitamins A and C, as well as fiber and potassium. Yams are a good source of fiber, potassium, and vitamins C and B6.

Source: Saulo Nulo (Pexels)

When it comes to cooking sweet potatoes and yams, there are some important differences to keep in mind. Sweet potatoes are great for roasting, baking, and boiling, while yams are typically boiled, roasted, or fried. Sweet potatoes are also often used in sweet dishes like pies and casseroles, while yams are more commonly used in savory dishes like stews and curries.

To sum up, sweet potatoes and yams are two delicious and nutritious vegetables that are often confused with one another. However, there are several key differences between sweet potatoes and yams, including their origin, appearance, flavor, nutritional content, and cooking uses. Whether you're a seasoned cook or a beginner in the kitchen, it's important to know the difference between sweet potatoes and yams so that you can use them to their full potential and enjoy all of their delicious flavors and benefits.

