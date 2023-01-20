What is the Joshimath crisis?

Joshimath is in a serious crisis. Situated in a high-risk area, Zone V of India’s seismic zonation scheme, concerns over the town’s future is being raised. Let us know more about the crisis.









What is Joshimath?



Joshimath is a tiny town in the Chamoli district of Uttarkhand.

The town is situated in Zone V of the country’s seismic zonation scheme.

The crisis in Joshimath

A total of 723 houses in the nine wards of the town have got cracks on the ceilings, walls, and floors. Additionally, in many houses, beams have also been dislodged in multiple houses.

The very first cracks appeared in the month of October 2021. The administration did not succeed to take the required steps. In the month of January, around 145 families have been relocated temporarily to locations that are relatively safer within Joshimath. Amid all these, concerns regarding the future of the town.

What did the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) say?



The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) revealed some shocking findings in a report. In the report, ISRO stated that Joshimath sank 5.4 cm in the time frame from December 27, 2022, to January 8, 2023.

However, later, the satellite pictures and the report were also taken off the website of ISRO.

Not to miss, all the organizations working with data collection and surveys are instructed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to not share any of these days in the public domain or in front of the media.