What is the Pinaka Rocket Range? Feature,Development,Vision & More

The trial round of ‘Made in India’ Pinaka rockets is successfully completed. DRDO informed about the dry run of indigenously developed and manufactured enhanced range Pinaka rockets at Balasore and Pokhran.

What is the Pinaka Rocket Range ?

Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed the multiple rocket launcher Pinaka for the Indian Army. It has a maximum range of 40 km for Mark-I and 60 km for Mark-I enhanced version, also can fire a salvo of 12 HE rockets in 44 seconds.

The whole system is anchored on a Tatra truck for better mobility. It has been inducted into the Indian Army in large numbers. Previously, Pinaka also gave its service during the Kargil War. It is also that this successful trial will help replace imports from Russia.

Modes of Operation

The multiple rocket launcher can get operated in various ways like:

Autonomous Mode

Stand-Alone Mode

Remote Mode

Manual Mode

Top Features of Pinaka Rocket Range

Improves combat performance with the use of latest technology.

Total operational time optimised for shoot & scoot capability.

Additional cabin pressurisation for crew protection to blast shields.

Fully automatic positioning and fire control console, based on microprocessor.

Night vision devices are installed to provide better view for driver and crew

Neutralisation/destruction of the exposed troop concentrations, ‘B’ vehicles and other such soft targets

Neutralisation of enemy guns/rocket locations are available

Mapping of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines at shorter distances.

What is the vision behind Pinaka rocket Trial?

PM Narendra vision to develop India as ‘Defence Hub’ is taking shape. With the successful trial of Pinaka Rocket Range, defence manufacturing is unlocked for non-governmental players. Satyanarayan Nuwal, the chairman of EEL said, “The project showcases what the private sector can deliver when it comes to the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. This has been possible with the continuous guidance of DRDO and handholding by the Army,”

Before this, either weapons of this range were imported or have been manufactured by different companies of the public sector.Under the ‘Make in India’ initiative India will also be able maintain a relationship with friendly nations in terms of exports.