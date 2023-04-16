What is the UN Democracy Fund?

In the year 2005, India and the United States were the key movers behind the UNDEF. At this time, these two countries were mediating the civilian nuclear cooperation deal, with S Jaishankar as the chief negotiator.

Now, the UNDEF gives grants to George Soros-funded NGOs. However, the man is on the watchlist in India in the year 2016, and the country is a founding member of the UN Democracy Fund. This definitely creates a contradictory situation to understand.

The United Nations Democracy Fund

Established in the year 2005, the United Nations Democracy Fund aims to aid democratization efforts all around the globe. It was established by Kofi A. Annan, UN Secretary-General.

The UNDEF was welcomed in the Outcome Document of the 2005 World Summit by the General Assembly.

The UNDEF creates a huge impact in assisting other work of the UN with the governments to support and foster democratic governance in the world.

Mandates and Projects by the UNDEF

The UN Democracy Fund assists projects that strengthen civil society, encourage human rights, and boost the participation of not one but each and every group in democratic processes.

Most of the funds reach to CSOs- local civil society organizations.