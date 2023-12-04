WhatsApp to Introduce Username Search: Here is How the Feature Works

To improve privacy and enhance connectivity, WhatsApp is working on a new search bar feature that will allow users to search for others through usernames.
The feature was observed by WABetaInfo, which is a trusted source for all WhatsApp updates.
The platform states: “In the article about the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.15 update, we announced that WhatsApp is working on a feature to allow users to choose a username. Thanks to this feature, users will have the option to interact with others using a distinct identifier, reducing the reliance on phone numbers.” `
Source: WABetaInfo
What Is the Benefit of the New WhatsApp Username Feature?
The new WhatsApp username feature offers several benefits to users:
- Enhanced privacy and security: Users can now choose a username instead of sharing their phone number to initiate conversations. This helps protect their privacy and makes it more difficult for strangers or unwanted contacts to find them on WhatsApp.
- Increased convenience: Usernames make it easier to identify and connect with specific individuals, especially those with common or similar names. Search functionality becomes more precise, and users can easily find and add contacts without needing to know their phone numbers.
- Brand building and recognition: Businesses and organizations can create usernames that reflect their brand identity, making it easier for customers and followers to recognize and connect with them on WhatsApp. This can enhance brand awareness and facilitate customer engagement.
- Reduced reliance on phone numbers: WhatsApp is moving towards a more username-based approach, reducing the reliance on phone numbers as the primary identifier for users. This aligns with the growing trend of using usernames across various online platforms.
- Potential for future integrations: Usernames could pave the way for future integrations with other services, such as enabling users to log in to other apps or services using their WhatsApp username.
How to Use WhatsApp Username Feature?
This feature is currently available on WhatsApp’s beta version. To use this feature, update your app to the Android 2.23.11.15 version and follow the steps listed below:
- Open WhatsApp: Launch the WhatsApp app on your mobile device.
- Access Settings: Tap on the three dots icon located at the top right corner of the screen. From the drop-down menu, select "Settings."
- Tap on Your Profile: At the top of the Settings menu, tap on your profile picture to access your profile settings.
- Select "About": Below your profile picture, you will see an option labelled "About." Tap on this option.
- Edit Username: Underneath your profile information, you will find a section titled "Username." Tap on the "Edit" button next to your username.
- Enter Username: In the text field provided, type in the username you wish to use.
- Save Username: Once you have entered your desired username, tap on the "Save" button. Your username will now be associated with your WhatsApp account.
