WhatsApp to Introduce Username Search: Here is How the Feature Works

To improve privacy and enhance connectivity, WhatsApp is working on a new search bar feature that will allow users to search for others through usernames.

The feature was observed by WABetaInfo, which is a trusted source for all WhatsApp updates.

The platform states: “In the article about the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.15 update, we announced that WhatsApp is working on a feature to allow users to choose a username. Thanks to this feature, users will have the option to interact with others using a distinct identifier, reducing the reliance on phone numbers.” `

Source: WABetaInfo