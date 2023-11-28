WhatsApp Rolls Out View Once Photos, Videos Option for Desktop Apps

In a significant step towards bolstering user privacy, WhatsApp is reintroducing the ability to send view once photos and videos from desktop apps. This feature, which was initially removed in 2022, is now being reinstated to empower users with greater control over their shared media. The concept of view-once messages, introduced in 2021, enables users to send photos and videos that can only be viewed once by the recipient. Once the media is accessed, it vanishes from the chat and cannot be saved or forwarded. This feature proves particularly valuable for sharing sensitive or private information that users wish to safeguard from permanent storage on the recipient's device.

With the latest update, WhatsApp users on desktop platforms can now enjoy the same level of privacy when sharing media. To send a view once photo or video, users simply need to attach the media file to their chat and select the "View Once" option before sending. The reintroduction of view-once messages for desktop apps aligns seamlessly with WhatsApp's unwavering commitment to user privacy. The messaging platform has consistently implemented privacy-enhancing features in recent years, including end-to-end encryption, message disappearing after a specified duration, and restrictions on screenshots and forwarding.

The availability of view-once photos and videos on desktop apps further extends the reach of this privacy-focused feature, ensuring that users maintain consistent control over their shared media regardless of the device they utilise. As privacy concerns continue to escalate, WhatsApp's dedication to providing users with privacy-enhancing features remains paramount to maintaining user trust and loyalty. In addition to view once message, WhatsApp carries a plethora of other privacy-focused features, including: