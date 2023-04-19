When Is Eid Al-Fitr 2023? Eid Al-Fitr Date In India, Significance, Know All About this Holy Festival

Eid 2023: The world seems all set to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, one of the most important Islamic festivals. Eid-al-Fitr is a wonderful festival celebrated all over the world with tremendous passion and fervour. This festival marks the completion of Ramadan, the holy month in which Muslims fast and engage in acts of devotion and spiritual meditation.

When is Eid-al-Fitr in 2023?

Eid-al-Fitr is a prominent Islamic holiday that marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan and the first day of Shawwal. It is expected to be celebrated this year from Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23. The exact date of the celebration, however, may change depending on the sighting of the moon. As the date for the celebration of Eid is first announced in Saudi Arabia.

Date in India and Moon Sighting Time

Eid-al Fitr 2023 is tentatively scheduled for Friday, April 21st, or Saturday, April 22nd, 2023. The exact date, however, is dependent on the sighting of the first moon of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

Kerala will observe Eid-al-Fitr a day earlier than the rest of the country. As Kerala is the only Indian state where the date of Eid-al-Fitr is determined by the moon's sighting in Saudi Arabia. According to this, the state of Kerala will celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on April 21 this year.

Meanwhile, the holiday celebrations in Kashmir are regulated by the grand mufti of the state, who declares the start of the festival based on moon sightings.

What is Eid-al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr is an Islamic celebration that commemorates the completion of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting during which Muslims fast from sunrise to dark every day. The Arabic phrase "Eid-al-Fitr" commonly translates to "festival of breaking the fast."

Eid al-Fitr is observed during the first three days of Shawwal, the Muslim (lunar) calendar's tenth month. This means that the timing of Eid al-Fitr (and Ramadan) varies every year depending on the lunar cycle. Also, it does not begin until the new moon is seen, hence commences and concludes at different times for the Muslim population around the world. Some Muslims, however, choose to celebrate Eid al-Fitr when the new moon first shines above Mecca rather than in their own places.

What is the significance of Eid-al-Fitr?

Eid-al-Fitr is a time of spiritual, social, and cultural significance for the Muslim community, bringing joy, harmony, and peace. It fosters the virtues of compassion, charity, and appreciation while reminding individuals of the importance of faith, family, and community.

The holiday encourages people to celebrate, forgive, and renew their faith and dedication to serving humanity. It is a moment to reflect on Islamic beliefs and remember the importance of togetherness, love, and compassion. The occasion reminds Muslims to be grateful for what they have and to share with those who are less fortunate.

How is Eid-Al-Fitr celebrated in India?

Muslims around the world regard the final nights of Ramadan preceding Eid-al-Fitr, known as "Laylatul Qadr," as a night of power and spiritual significance, also known in India as Chand Raat. Eid al-Fitr traditions differ by country, but they all include visiting family and friends, giving gifts, eating feasts, donning new clothes, and visiting the graves of relatives.

In India, Eid is observed as a public holiday. The celebration begins when the new moon appears on Chand Raat. That evening, people visit markets to finish their Eid shopping for apparel and gifts. Women and girls both apply henna to each other's hands. Traditional Eid foods such as biriyani, sheer khurma, and sewaiyan, a meal of fine, toasted sweet vermicelli noodles with milk and dried fruit, as well as other regionally unique cuisines, are prepared in every household. People gather at their neighbourhood mosque or Eidgah to offer special Eid Namaz and Eid Zakat before. Also, children are given Eidi (cash presents), and friends and relatives gather to dine and celebrate at each other's homes.

Eid-al-Fitr has enormous spiritual and social significance for the Muslim community. On the one hand, this is the time to express thanks to the almighty for all the fortune. And on the other hand, it is a good time to strengthen family and community relations.

