Eid Mubarak 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes for Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Status and Story

Happy Eid 2023: Eid ul-Fitr, also known as Eid al-Fitr is a joyous day for Muslims around the globe. The day marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, the United Kingdom, and other Middle Eastern and Western nations are celebrating Eid today, April 21, whereas North Americans and Indians will mark the auspicious occasion tomorrow, April 22.

People in several southern hemisphere nations, such as parts of South America, Australia, and New Zealand, may not see the crescent on Friday night, in which case Eid will be observed on Sunday, April 23, in those nations.

On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr 2023, we have curated some wishes, quotes, greetings, and messages for you that you can share with your loved ones.

When Is Eid Al-Fitr 2023? Eid ul-Fitr Date In India, Significance, Know All About this Holy Festival

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Wishes & Messages

I pray that Allah will embrace you with His love and blessings, accept your sacrifices, and pardon your sins.A very Happy Eid to you.

Now that the new moon is visible, our month-long wait is finally over. A holy day has been given to us by Allah. I hope you have a good day and ask Allah to bless you. Happy Eid!

I wish you a day filled with fresh opportunities and rays of hope. With an open mind and new ideas, welcome them. Happy Eid!

Dear Allah! Shower me with your love and blessings, and keep me from doing terrible things! Merry Eid.

I'm sending you and your loved ones my love and best wishes for Eid ul-Fitr. I hope your Eid feast is plentiful!

In the name of Allah, the Almighty! I'm sending you and your family my best wishes for Eid al-Fitr.

I wish you and your family enjoy a wonderful Eid. May Allah accept your supplications and forgive all of your sins. Happy Eid ul-Fitr.

Before requesting joy and abundance, we should first beg for mercy. May Allah be merciful to us. Happy Eid 2023.

Eid is a time for reflection, atonement, and forgiveness. May Allah grant you a wealth of mercy and heavenly understanding. Happy Eid to you and your family.

The Eid Moon rises, bringing with it happiness and excitement. May this kind of fervour and pleasure always be around you. Happy Eid, everyone.

Let us all come together in prayer to express our gratitude to Allah for this beautiful day, which allows us to pray, care for and love one another, smile, and celebrate. Cheers to Eid 2023.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Eid is a time to contemplate, make amends, and forgive. May Allah bestow upon you knowledge and mercy.

Don't be among those who are careless; remember your Lord morning and evening, in the depths of your heart, with humility and fear, and also in a hushed voice.

Eid is a season of grace and optimism. Happy Eid!

May you have peace, happiness, and prosperity on this wonderful day of Eid Ul-Fitr. Happy Eid to you, dear friend!

Eid is a day for giving to others and sharing what we have. I hope you have an amazing Eid this year.

I'd want to wish you a love-filled, joyous, and prosperous Eid. Eid Mubarak, my dear friend!

I hope Allah's blessings are upon you this Eid and always. Happy Eid, dear friend!

I'm sending my fantastic pal my best wishes for Eid Ul-Fitr. May you experience happiness, love, and success in your life.

The day of Eid-ul-Fitr is one of joy and enjoyment. It is a blessed and peaceful day. It is a day to honour brotherhood above everything else. Happy Eid to you and your loved ones.

On this wonderful day, may Allah grant you good health, tranquilly, and prosperity. Happy Eid, dear friend!

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Quotes & Sayings from Quran

"You will not attain righteousness till you spend in charity of the things you love." [The Qur'an, Chapter 3, verse 92]

"Do good deeds properly, sincerely and moderately and know that your deeds will not make you enter Paradise, and that the most beloved deed to Allah's is the most regular and constant even though it were little." [Prophet Muhammad (s) as narrated by A'isha (ra) in Sahih Bukhari, vol. 8, hadith 471]

All mankind is from Adam and Eve, an Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab nor a non-Arab has any superiority over an Arab; Learn that every Muslim is a brother to every Muslim and that the Muslims constitute one brotherhood. Nothing shall be legitimate to a Muslim which belongs to a fellow Muslim unless it was given freely and willingly. Do not, therefore, do injustice to yourselves.." [Prophet Muhammad (s), Last Sermon]

"God is kind and likes kindness in all things." [Rihadh us-Saleheen, Volume 1:633]

“And whosoever fears Allaah and keeps his duty to Him, He will make a way for him to get out (from every difficulty).” [al-Talaaq 65:2]

"The best charity is that given to a relative who does not like you." [Fiqh-us-Sunnah:V3N100]

"And whosoever puts his trust in Allaah, then He will suffice him" [al-Talaaq 65:3]

"A man has sinned enough if he neglects to feed those in need." [Fiqh-us-Sunnah:V3N100]

"No companion of mine should tell me anything bad about another person. For when I meet you, I would like my heart to be clean (unbiased.)" [Riyadh-us-Salaheen:1539]

"By no means shall you attain al-birr (righteousness) until you spend (in Allaah's cause) of that which you love." [Aal 'Imraan 3:92]

Eid holds great social, cultural and spiritual value. The day starts with prayers and a big meal is usually the main event with friends and families. People offer help in various ways to the one in need, stated as Zakat.

And with this Team Jagran Josh wishes one and all Eid Mubarak!

Important Days and Dates in April 2023