Happy Kokborok Day 2023: What is Kokborok Day and why it is celebrated?

Tripuri Language Day 2023: On January 19th, the Indian State of Tripura observes Kokborok Day, also known as Tripuri Language Day, with the goal of fostering the Kokborok language. This day honours the year 1979 when Kokborok became officially recognized for the first time.

ককবরক সাল



হাসতে নি লুকু রগন

"ককবরক সাল" নি

জতন বেলাই বেলাই

খাকাহাম তেই খাতুঙমা য়াফার। pic.twitter.com/SERKr3dYy6 — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) January 19, 2023

Hasteni joto luku rogno Kokborok Salo ani Hamjakma yapharo#KokborokSal pic.twitter.com/M6BuZet6xi — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) January 19, 2023

What is Kokborok Language?

The native tongue of Tripura is Kokborok, also known as Tripuri, and has been used by the local Tripuri people for many, many years. One of North East India's classical tongues, it. People are referred to as Borok and the language as Kok. Tiprakok/Tripurikok was Kokborok's previous name. In the northeastern region of India, in the state of Tripura, and in the nearby CHT hill tracts of Bangladesh, Kokborok (Tripuri), a Tibeto-Burman language, is one of the main native languages.

One of the Tibeto-Burman languages in the area with the fastest growth and development is Kokborok. The Tripuri clans like Debbarma, Kalai, Reang, Jamatia, Tripura, Noatia, Rupini, Murasing, and Uchoi are the main speakers of the language. The Kokborok language is spoken by the Tripuri community. Kokborok speakers collectively refer to themselves as "Tripuris."

Some facts about Kokborok Language

Kokborok is a Tibeto-Burman language widely spoken in the northeast part of India and neighboring Chittagong hill tracts of Bangladesh.

Kokborok was formerly known as Tipra, its name was changed after the 20th century.

The language is mostly spoken by the Debbarma, Kalai, Reang, Jamatia, Tripura, Rupini, Uchoi, and Murasing peoples.

Radhamohan Thakur was the first person to write Kokborok. He wrote the Grammar of Kokborok named “kokborokma” published in 1900.

Kokborok Day 2023: Date

Kokborok Day will be observed for the 45th time on January 19, 2023. The language of Tripura, Kokborok, is also referred to as Tripuri or Tiprakok. The state government of Tripura, India, designated Kokborok as an official language in 1979, along with Bengali and English. And to commemorate the special occasion, this day is celebrated as Kokborok Language Day every year.

Kokborok Language Day 2023: History

In order to commemorate the growth of the Kokborok language, the Indian state of Tripura holds a festival known as Kokborok Day (also known as Tripuri language Day). In Tripura, Kokborok is the only recognized language. This day has been designated to honor its 1979 initial designation as an official language.

Kokborok Language Day 2023: Significance

It is stated in the Tripura Kings' Chronicle that "Koloma" was Kokborok's script. There were 184 Tripura Kings who ruled Tripura for more than two thousand years. The script is currently being revived. Due to numerous sociopolitical discussions, Kokborok's script has not yet been finalized, but many people prefer to write it in "Latin script."

Kokborok Day 2023: Celebration

Through the "Kokborok tei Hukumu Mission," numerous government and non-government organizations work tirelessly to advance the Kokborok language, art, literature, films, and music. The fact that the Kokborok language is now taught in government schools, colleges, and universities is a great accomplishment for the people of Tripura. The language is still being worked on in order to further advance and mainstream it.

The Kokborok language is now being taught in public schools, colleges, and universities as part of an initiative to promote it. Since 2015, Khumulwng town has even established a Kokborok book library with more than 5000 titles on the Kokborok language and topics related to it.

