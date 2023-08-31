When Will BCCI Announce The Indian ICC Cricket World Cup Squad?

The ICC Cricket World Cup is only a month away, and there’s still no word on which players will represent Team India at the prestigious cricket tournament. The World Cup is the biggest sporting event in cricket and is held once every four years. 10 top teams of the world compete over two months to lift the trophy and seal their name as the absolute best cricket team on the planet.

The 2023 Cricket World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19. Fans are frantic, and even the official ticket booking site crashed due to extreme traffic. Yet, we all have been left wondering which players will comprise the team squad for the World Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) makes these decisions and has finally revealed the date for the official World Cup players list for the Indian National Men’s Cricket team. Dive in to know the exact date and list of potential players who could make the cut in the World Cup Squad.

Related:

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets

When will the Indian ICC World Cup Squad Announced?

We’re just a month away from the ICC World Cup, and the official contingent that will represent Team India at the tournament will be announced soon. The Asia Cup 2023 is ongoing in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India will play its first game against Pakistan on September 2, 2023 in Colombo. And the BCCI is expected to announce India’s ICC Cricket World Cup Squad the following day.

So, mark September 3 on your calendar folks. The day is going to be huge for cricket lovers across the globe.

World Cup Potential Players List of India

Rohit Sharma is the captain of the national men’s cricket team of India. He is expected to lead the squad at the World Cup as well.

He will be captaining at the Asia Cup 2023 as well along with Hardik Pandya as the vice-captain. The Asia Cup will be a good stage for Team India to showcase their talents and make a statement before the World Cup. The performance could also be a confidence booster for many players like Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah, who are coming off long injury layoffs.

While the BCCI will announce the player list on September 3, the Asia Cup 2023 will continue till September 17. It remains to be seen if any last-minute changes will occur based on India’s Asia Cup performance.

Below is the Full 17-player Squad Selected for the Asia Cup 2023. The World Cup contingent isn’t expected to be similar.

Rohit Sharma( Captain )

) Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya ( Vice-Captain )

) Tilak Varma

Ravindra Jadeja

Ishan Kishan

Axar Patel

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Prasidh Krishna

Mohammed Siraj

Sanju Samson (Reserve)

Also Read:

Asia Cup 2023: Format, Schedule, Venues, Dates