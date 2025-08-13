What Is The Only Country That Is Also A Continent? Check Here!

The world is made up of continents and countries. A continent is an immense landmass. There are seven continents in total. These include Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Antarctica, Europe, and Australia.

Each continent has many countries. For example, Asia includes countries such as India, China, and Japan. Europe has France, Germany, and Italy. But one continent is different. It has only one country on it.

That country is Australia. Australia is both a country and a continent. It is the only place in the world with this unique status. It covers the entire continent and is not shared with any other country.

In this article, we'll take a look at why Australia is special. We'll explore its geography, culture, and what makes it stand out. If you've ever wondered how a country can also be a continent, you're about to find out.