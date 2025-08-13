What Is The Only Country That Is Also A Continent? Check Here!

The world is made up of continents and countries. A continent is an immense landmass. There are seven continents in total. These include Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Antarctica, Europe, and Australia.
Each continent has many countries. For example, Asia includes countries such as India, China, and Japan. Europe has France, Germany, and Italy. But one continent is different. It has only one country on it.
That country is Australia. Australia is both a country and a continent. It is the only place in the world with this unique status. It covers the entire continent and is not shared with any other country.
In this article, we'll take a look at why Australia is special. We'll explore its geography, culture, and what makes it stand out. If you've ever wondered how a country can also be a continent, you're about to find out.
Which Country Is Also A Continent?

The only country that is also a continent is Australia. Here are some interesting facts about this unique continent-country:
- Smallest Continent, Sixth-Largest Country: While it's the smallest continent on Earth, it's also the sixth-largest country in the world by total area.
- Unique Wildlife: Australia is famous for its unique animals, many of which are found nowhere else on the planet. This includes iconic creatures like kangaroos, koalas, platypuses, and wombats.
- The Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, is the world's most extensive coral reef system and can be seen from space.
- Vast and Arid Interior: The central part of the country, known as the "Outback", is an extensive, rugged, and mostly arid or semi-arid region that covers a significant portion of the continent
- More Sheep Than People: Australia has a famously large sheep population, with more sheep than people.
- The Longest Fence: The Dingo Fence, initially built to protect livestock from dingos, is one of the longest fences in the world, spanning over 5,600 kilometres (approximately 3,500 miles).
- Ancient Indigenous Culture: The Aboriginal people of Australia have one of the oldest continuous cultures on Earth, with a history of human habitation on the continent dating back 50,000 to 65,000 years.
- More Beaches Than You Can Visit: With a coastline of over 35,000 kilometres, Australia has more than 10,000 beaches. If you visited one new beach every day, it would take you more than 27 years to see them all!
