Who is Abrar Ahmed? The mystery spinner who made a record-breaking debut!

Abrar Ahmed is a phenomenal Pakistani spinner who made a commendable start to Test cricket on Friday. He successfully picked up seven wickets on the very first day of the second match. The series was held in Multan.

Ahmed is known for his leg-spinning. However, he is also known these days as a “mystery bowler” who demonstrated his complete range of deliveries, leaving England shocked.







Ahmed successfully finished with fantastic figures of 7-114 in a total of 22 overs.

The start was fantastic, as he dismissed Zak Crawley in the very first over. The start fueled him up for the game to begin. Next, Ahmed did not stop and he kept on attacking England, and surprising everyone, sweep after sweep.

In the first two hours of the game, the player dismissed Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root. Next, he got the wickets of Ollie Pope and Harry Brook.

With all these achievements, Ahmed has become the 13th Pakistani bowler to take five or more wickets on debut in an inning.

In the very first session of the game, he finished with five wickets.

Ahmed’s Journey

The 24-year-old cricketer was born near Abbottabad, in a village called Shinkiari. The player’s father left for Karachi in the 1970s, which is when he started tape-ball cricket. Next, he made his name in age group cricket in Karachi, after which, the player shone brightly in the Pakistan Super League in the year 2017.

In the Pakistan Premier League, he made a mark on his debut. He gave away just 22 runs from four overs for Karachi Kings. After all this, the player faded away for around three years.

