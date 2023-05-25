Who Is Akash Madhwal, The Civil Engineer Turned Cricketer Breaking Bowling Records For Mumbai Indians In IPL 2023?

Akash Madhwal is a name that will be remembered for ages. The 29-year-old Mumbai Indians bowler scored an outstanding five-wicket haul in the IPL 2023 Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants and also recorded the best bowling figures in IPL history.

Madhwal took 5 wickets in 3.3 overs and conceded only 5 runs. Madhwal dismissed key LSG batsmen like Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni and Prerak Mankad. Akash Madhwal’s incredible bowling performance will go down in IPL history as one of the best ever.

But do you know the inspirational journey of Akash Madhwal and how he turned to cricket after studying as an engineer? Read on to know the full player profile, biography, records, early life and more about Akash Madhwal here.

Who is Akash Madhwal?

Mumbai Indians’ bowling side was considered one of the weakest in IPL 2023, especially in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer, but not any more. Newcomer Akash Madhwal turned eyebrows in the IPL 2023 Eliminator match, taking a record-breaking five-wicket haul (5-5) and dismissing the top and middle order of Lucknow Super Giants.

The most surprising thing is that Madhwal accomplished this marvellous feat in a high-pressure Eliminator game, and he only began playing red-ball cricket four years ago. His impeccable and distinct fast-bowling skills earned him a place in the Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2023. And Madhwal more than proved his merit.

Akash Madhwal Biography

Full Name Akash Madhwal Date of Birth 25 November 1993 Place of Birth Roorkee, Uttarakhand Age 29 Father Ghana Nand Nationality Indian Height 1.73 m, 5’8’’ Cricket Debut 2019 (Domestic) 2020 (IPL) Playing style Right arm Medium Fast Bowler Marital Status Single IPL Team Mumbai Indians List A Debut 21 February 2021, playing for Uttarakhand against Meghalaya IPL Debut 2023

Akash Madhwal Early Life and Career

Akash Madhwal was born on November 25, 1993, in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, India.

His father Ghana Nand served in the MES wing of the Army in Roorkee and settled 30 years before.

Madhwal completed his primary and secondary education in Roorkee only and pursued a degree in civil engineering from the College of Engineering Roorkee.

He later quit his job to chase his dream of playing cricket.

Madhwal was recruited by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2019 IPL as a net bowler. MI too did the same in 2022 IPl, but he was promoted to the main squad after Suryakumar Yadav’s injury. However, he didn’t play any IPL games in 2022.

In the 2023 IPL, Madhwal got a late start in the IPL but immediately displayed his skills with the ball.

He registered a four-wicket haul in the critical league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad and later dismissed the top and middle order of LSG in the Eliminator game.

Madhwal has recorded the best bowling figures in the IPL playoffs and is tied with Anil Kumble for the best IPL bowling figures in history. (5/5)

Akash Madhwal Playing Records

Bowling

Format FC List A T20 Mat 10 17 29 Inns 16 17 29 Balls 1026 771 596 Runs 579 628 746 Wkts 12 18 37 BBI Mar-33 Mar-57 05-May BBM May-65 Mar-57 05-May Ave 48.25 34.88 20.16 Econ 3.38 4.88 7.51 SR 85.5 42.8 16.1 4w 0 0 2 5w 0 0 1 10w 0 0 0

Batting & Fielding

Format FC List A T20 Mat 10 17 29 Inns 16 7 3 NO 6 4 2 Runs 48 40 6 HS 20 18* 5* Ave 4.8 13.33 6 BF 109 37 14 SR 44.03 108.1 42.85 100s 0 0 0 50s 0 0 0 4s 9 3 0 6s 0 3 0 Ct 1 7 3 St 0 0 0

