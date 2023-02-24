Who is an heir? What is meant by inheritance? All your doubts are cleared here!

Have you ever come across terms like ancestral property, inheritance, and heir? While the literal meaning of such terms is known to all, not many know what the law says about these terms. Let’s dig deep into the terms.

Defining ancestral property

The Hindu Succession Act, of 1956, does not define ancestral property clearly. The Supreme Court said that the property inherited by a male Hindu from his father, paternal grandfather, or paternal grandfather’s father comes under the ancestral property.

Legal heirs of an ancestral property

An heir is defined as anyone who is legally empowered to inherit the property or estate of his ancestors, who passed away without leaving a will. After the death of such a property owner, matters regarding property inheritance and other claims will require to be taken up by their legal heirs.