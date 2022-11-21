Who is Mohammad Shariq? The Accused Of Mangaluru Blast 2022.

The authorities have identified an alleged culprit of the Mangalaru Blast of September, which is alleged to be a terror attack.

Mohammed Shariq is the suspect's name, and he has previously been detained in accordance with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Shariq has been named as the primary suspect in a blast that occurred in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru on Saturday, November 19, 2022. He is assumed to have connections to the terrorist organization, Islamic State (IS).

A photo of accused Mohammed Shariq with a "cooker bomb" has been making rounds on the internet. Social media users are quick to point out that in the picture, Shariq is carrying a stove with electrical cords in an "Islamic State style."

According to intelligence officials, the cooker contained an improvised explosive device (IED) that had caused the explosion. Additionally, he was in possession of the stolen Aadhar card of Premraj, a 24-year-old Hindu man from Hubballi.

They have also said, “He (Shariq) is one of the three men who is wanted for his links to the Islamic State and executed trial bomb blasts on the bank of Tunga River earlier this year."

Additionally, Mohammad Shariq is also a suspect in a stabbing case over a Savarkar poster in Shivamogga, Karnataka.