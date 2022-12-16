Who is Princess Bajrakitiyabha? Why are prayers being held for her in the Thai Temples? Find the details here!

On 14 December 2022, 44-year-old Princess Bajrakitiyabha lost consciousness on Wednesday in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima. Find out who she is and why prayers are being held at the Thai temples for the princess.

Flown by helicopter to Chulalongkorn hospital in Bangkok, Princess Bajrakitiyabha lost consciousness on Wednesday. Her condition stabilized "to a certain level", the palace said in a statement on Thursday while the Thai temples held prayers.

Senior leaders including the Prime Minister visited her in the hospital on Friday wishing her a quick recovery. She is the eldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who also collapsed earlier in the week due to a heart condition.



Princess Bajrakitiyabha: Know her

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati is the Princess of Rajasarini Siribajra and is also known as Princess Pa or Patty,

The princess was born in 1978 on the 7th of December.

She is a Thai diplomat and princess of Thailand.

In her family, she is the first grandchild of King Bhumibol and Queen Sirikit of Thailand.

She is the only one of the seven children of King Maha Vajiralongkorn born to his first wife Princess Soamsawali.

Being one of the three children of King Vajiralongkorn she is the one who has a formal title that makes her eligible for the throne under a 1924 Palace Law of Succession and the country's constitution.

What Exactly Happened To The Princess?

There was no further official update on her condition on Friday.

The Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayuth Chan-Ocha, and many senior officials, politicians, and religious leaders visited Chulalongkorn hospital on Friday to lay orange flowers (the color associated with the princess, and sign a book of good wishes).

An official announcement from the National Office of Buddhism stated that the Buddhist Supreme Patriarch of Thailand's Somdet Phra Ariyavangsagatayana has requested all the Thai temples at the national and international level to conduct special daily prayer sessions for the princess.

The heir is yet to be decided by the king since claiming the throne in 2016. There has been no official discussion on this yet.

