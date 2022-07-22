Who is Rohit Yadav? Athlete who will fight for Gold in men’s javelin throw final with Neeraj Chopra

Rohit Yadav Javelin Record: Rohit Yadav on July 22, 2022, produced a stunning show to seal his spot in the men’s javelin throw final at the prestigious World Athletics Championship in Eugene. Rohit Yadav registered an 80.42 m throw in the qualifying round and finished sixth in his group and 11th overall to make the 12-man final field. With the recent achievement, Rohit Yadav joined the reigning Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra, in the final from Group B. Notably, before Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav, Davinder Singh Kang was the only Indian male javelin thrower to qualify for a World Championships Javelin final.

Know more about Rohit Yadav who will fight for Gold in Men’s Javelin throw final with Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championship.

Who is Rohit Yadav?

Rohit Yadav, currently, ranks 28th in the world and it was only because of his ranking that he qualified for the World Athletics Championship. Rohit Yadav belongs to Uttar Pradesh and is among the brightest talent in Javelin in the country. In the last three months, Rohit Yadav has gone over the 80 m mark on several occasions. He also calls Neeraj Chopra his friend who qualified for the World Athletics Championship final earlier with a throw of 88.39 m.

Rohit Yadav Javelin Record

Rohit Yadav, in June 2022, clinched a Silver Medal with a personal best of 82.54 m at the National Inter State Senior Athletics Championship in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium of Chennai. Yadav also threw 82.45 m, 82.07 m, and 80.49 m in the event. Earlier in April 2022, 20-year-old Rohit Yadav threw a remarkable 81.83 to win a Gold Medal at the National Federation Cup at the Md Koya Stadium in Thenhipalam. Also, at the Indian Grand Prix, Rohit Yadav threw 80.88m to clinch a Silver Medal in Bhubaneshwar in May 2022. Rohit Yadav has also already qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 to be held in Birmingham.

India🇮🇳 created history at @WCHoregon22 !



✅ For the 1st time two Indian Javelin throwers reach the Final at World Championships @Neeraj_chopra1 (88.39m)@RohitJavelin (80.42m)



✅️ Eldhose Paul becomes the 1st Indian to reach the Men’s Triple Jump Final (16.68m) pic.twitter.com/DJeGy7GCJg — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 22, 2022

Rohit Yadav to compete in World Athletics Championship

Rohit Yadav and Neeraj Chopra will now compete with each other in the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championship which is scheduled to be held on July 23. The Championship will be live in India on the morning of July 24.

