Who is Sandhya Devanathan, the Newly Appointed Head of META India?

Following the resignation of Ajit Mohan, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has named Sandhya Devanathan as the new Head and Vice President of its India operations.

The announcement came on Nov 17, 2022, about two weeks after Ajit Mohan, the former head of Meta India, resigned from the corporation and joined Snap, one of the company's rivals.

For the time being, the company is being led by Manish Chopra, Director, and Head of Partnerships for Facebook India (Meta).

On January 1, 2023, Sandhya Devanathan will assume the position and report to Dan Neary, who serves as Meta's Vice President for the APAC area.

WhatsApp Update 2022: What are the steps to use one WhatsApp number on two different smartphones?

Who is Sandhya Devanathan?

Sandhya Devanathan is appointed as the new head of Meta India operations.

Sandhya is an alumnus of the University of Oxford. After completing her B.Tech in Chemical Engineering at Andhra University, she went on to the Faculty of Management Studies at Delhi University for an MBA.

After receiving her MBA, she spent more than nine years at Citi Bank before joining Standard Chartered Bank, where she spent more than six years as one of the firm’s top executives.

She has been working in banking, payments, and technology for more than 22 years.

Devanathan joined Facebook in 2016 and contributed to the growth of the company's operations in Vietnam, Singapore, and South East Asia's e-commerce market.

In her previous position with the corporation, she oversaw Facebook's gaming vertical for the Asia Pacific (APAC) market.

She changed roles in 2020, taking on the responsibility of leading gaming for the APAC region.

She serves as Meta's Executive Sponsor for Women@APAC. Additionally, she oversees Play Forward, a Meta program to increase diversity in the gaming sector.

She is a member of the Pepper Financial Services board as well, a firm that offers a variety of financial services.

On Devanathan’s appointment, Meta’s Chief Business Officer, Marne Levine, said, “I’m pleased to welcome Sandhya as our new leader for India. Sandhya has a proven track record of scaling businesses, building exceptional and inclusive teams, driving product innovation and building strong partnerships. We are thrilled to have her lead Meta’s continued growth in India.”

Difference between WhatsApp Community and WhatsApp Group

Sandhya Devanathan’s appointment At a turbulent time for the firm, when over 11,000 Meta employees were let go in the first significant round of layoffs in the social media giant's history, Devanathan assumes leadership of the India division of Meta. CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg had expressed regret over the same and accepted "accountability for these judgments” and the reason why they had to let go of thousands of employees.

Moreover, other top executives of the company have also quit. Rajiv Aggarwal, the public policy lead for Meta India, and Abhijit Bose, the head of WhatsApp India have resigned.

How to transfer WhatsApp chat to your new smartphone? Check the step by step guide here