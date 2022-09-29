Who is Senior Advocate R Venkataramani, the new Attorney General of India?

Senior Advocate R Venkataramani has been appointed as the new Attorney General for India (AG). Venkataramani will succeed AG KK Venugopal whose tenure will expire on September 30. The new AG is chosen after Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi refused to be the next Attorney General of India, after giving the second thought.

Who is the next Attorney General of India R Venkataramani?

Born in Pondicherry on April 13, 1950, Senior Advocate R Venkataramani got enrolled in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu in the year 1977 and later shifted to Supreme Court practice in 1979. Designated as Senior Advocate by the Supreme Court of India, Venkataramani in 34 years of his tenure has practiced in various branches, prominently constitutional law, the law of indirect taxes, human rights law, criminal law, consumer law as well as the law relating to services.

He has represented the Centre, several state governments, public sector undertakings, and universities before the supreme court and high courts on many counts. Being a member of the South Asian Task Force on judiciary consisting of Members of SAARC Nations to submit reports on the conditions of the Judiciary.

The recent case he headed in the Supreme Court was against the Karnataka High Court's ruling to ban the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls in educational institutions. Other than this, Venkataramani was also appointed as the court receiver to look into the issues of the homebuyers in the Amrapali Group Case.

List of R.Venkatramani international engagement

Venkataramani was invited as a speaker at a workshop Jointly organized by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and International.

He is been involved by the ICJ with its activities in the Afro-Asian region, particularly pertaining to ICESCR.

Senior Advocate Venkataramani is associated with the International Working Group drafting an instrument on the Right to Food following International Conference held at BERLIN in May 2002.

The next Attorney General was also invited to be involved in the Nepalese Constitution drafting and experience-sharing exercise (2008).

What will be the role of the Attorney General of India?

The Attorney General of India is the first law officer. Appointed by the President of India Attorney General is appointed by the President of India and has the right to audience across all courts in a country. Being the highest law officer in the country he qualifies to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court. The role and function of an Attorney General are:

The A-G gives advice to the Union Government on legal matters assigned to him by the President.

He discharges the roles and functions conferred on him by the Constitution.

He represents the Indian government in matters taken up by the Supreme Court and the high courts.

KK Venugopal will complete his tenure on September, 30 after which R Venkatramani will get appointed for a period of three years. The information or better to say notification was released by the Ministry of Law and Justice.