Who was Jamin Pugh, AKA Jay Briscoe? Know about the wrestler’s family life, career, The Briscoe Brothers, and more!

The wrestling world mourns as the iconic wrestler Jamin Pough AKA Jay Briscoe passes away on Tuesday evening due to a fatal car accident. Bid adieu to the late wrestler by knowing and acknowledging his inspirational life journey.
The death of American wrestler Jamin Pugh, fondly known as Jay Briscoe by fans, has taken the wrestling world and the internet by storm. Jay Briscoe was one of the finest American wrestlers, best known for the Ring of Honor wrestling company. The man passed away just a week before his 39th birthday.

 

On Wednesday, All Elite Wrestling CEO and Ring of Honor owner, Tony Khan, announced the news of Jamin Pugh’s death through Twitter.

 

His tweet read,

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin," 
