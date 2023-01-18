Who was Jamin Pugh, AKA Jay Briscoe? Know about the wrestler’s family life, career, The Briscoe Brothers, and more!
The death of American wrestler Jamin Pugh, fondly known as Jay Briscoe by fans, has taken the wrestling world and the internet by storm. Jay Briscoe was one of the finest American wrestlers, best known for the Ring of Honor wrestling company. The man passed away just a week before his 39th birthday.
On Wednesday, All Elite Wrestling CEO and Ring of Honor owner, Tony Khan, announced the news of Jamin Pugh’s death through Twitter.
His tweet read,
"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin,"
Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2023
Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.
Rest In Peace Jamin
Soon after the sad news, Ring of Honor too posted a heartfelt message, "Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans.”
It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. pic.twitter.com/5wB6HpVY0x— ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 18, 2023
Here’s everything you need to know about Jamin Pugh AKA Jay Briscoe!
Jamin Pugh's death isn’t what the wrestling fraternity was ready for. Popularly known for his domination over the Ring of Honor (ROH) for around 20 years, Jay Briscoe passed away at a young age of 38, but he has surely made a mark both in his lifetime both in the wrestling world and in the hearts of his fans. The sad demise of Jay Briscoe or Jamin Pugh triggered a huge outpour of mournings on social media.
Family Life
Jay Briscoe has always kept the demarcation between professional and private life strong by not disclosing much about his family life to the media. The family life of the man has never caught much of the public eye, however, in an interview, the wrestler did mention a bit about his kids. Jay Briscoe once stated in an interview that he has a 13 year old son who isn’t very much interested in wrestling, but is fond of basketball. We wish great strength to the family to bear the loss.
The Briscoe Brothers
Jamin Pugh joined the Ring of Honor wrestling in the year 2002, with his brother Mark. There, together with his brother, Jamin Pugh brought forward the famous tag team called The Briscoe Brothers. Ever since the company’s first show, Jamin Briscoe and Mark have taken part in a myriad of competitions. At the very first show by the company, Mark was just 17 years old and Jamin was just 18 years old.
Radio signal from a distant galaxy traced by McGill University! Here’s how gravitational lensing helped Indian and Montreal researchers!
Significant achievements
In the history of Ring of Honor, Jamin Pugh and Mark, together forming The Briscoe Brothers, are seen as the best pair. For an outstanding 13 times, the Briscoe Brothers successfully held the ROH World Tag Team Championship crown, for a fantastic record total of 1,413 days!
Not to miss, The Briscoe Brothers very recently won the tag team title in a Double Dog Collar match. The match was against FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.
The achievements of The Briscoe Brothers have always brought laurels to the Ring of Honor. No wonder the first class of honorees in the ROH Hall of Fame included both Mark and Jay Briscoe.
Who is Ravi Kumar S? Former Infosys President and Cognizant’s new CEO!