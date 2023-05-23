Who was Ray Stevenson? Marvel and RRR star passes away aged 58

Irish actor Ray Stevenson, who was a part of many blockbuster films and television series, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Italy. He was 58 years old. Stevenson’s cause of death is yet unknown.

He was 56 years old when we were shooting this difficult scene but he did not hesitate while performing this stunt.



We will forever cherish having you on the sets of #RRR, Ray Stevenson.



We will forever cherish having you on the sets of #RRR, Ray Stevenson. Gone too soon 💔

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ray Stevenson, who brought humor and wit to the character of Volstagg. He was a wonderful actor who will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

Born on May 25, 1964, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, as Gregory Raymond Stevenson, he started his acting career in the late 1990s. With over 60 acting credits, Stevenson's actual breakthrough role came with the HBO/BBC series "Rome" (2005-2007). He portrayed the character of Titus Pullo. His portrayal of the rough yet compassionate Roman soldier garnered critical acclaim and established him as a talented actor.

He then appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Thor” movies starring alongside Chris Hemsworth, as Volstagg. Stevenson’s role as Volstagg brought humour and wit to the character and instantly made him a fan favourite.

In addition to his role as Volstagg, Stevenson has appeared in various films across different genres. He played the lead role of Frank Castle/The Punisher in the film "Punisher: War Zone" (2008), showcasing his action and combat skills. Some of his other notable film credits include "King Arthur" (2004), "The Three Musketeers" (2011), "Divergent" (2014), "The Transporter Refueled" (2015), and "Final Score" (2018).

Apart from these roles, Stevenson played a major role in S.S. Rajamouli’s blockbuster hit, RRR. He played the negative role of Governor Scott Buxton and received critical acclaim for his acting chops. RRR won an Academy Award for the “Best Original Score” in 2023. The film also stars Ram Charan, N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Ajay Devgan, and Alia Bhatt.

Stevenson was all set to appear in Star Wars’ series “Ahsoka” as Baylan Skoll. His untimely departure is felt all over the entertainment industry.

Ray Stevenson movies and tv shows

Stevenson was a versatile actor, and his acting range was no joke. Here is a list of notable films and TV shows the phenomenal actor has worked in:

Movies:

King Arthur (2004)

The Other Guys (2010)

Thor (2011)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Divergent (2014)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

Big Game (2014)

The Transporter Refueled (2015)

Kill the Irishman (2011)

The Book of Eli (2010)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

Green Zone (2010)

Final Score (2018)

RRR (2022)

TV Shows:

Rome (2005-2007)

Dexter (2009-2010)

Black Sails (2014-2017)

The Punisher (2019)

Crossbones (2014)

Vikings (2020-2021)

Star Wars Rebels (2014-?)

Known for his imposing physical presence and ability to embody powerful and charismatic characters, Ray Stevenson has established himself as a versatile actor with a range of performances in both action-packed roles and more dramatic projects. Though he is not here anymore, his legacy will live on through his memorable performances.









