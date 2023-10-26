Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match Between England and Sri Lanka? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

ICC World Cup England vs Sri Lanka: It has been a tough tournament for the reigning ODI World Cup champions England as it suffered 3 losses in its first 4 games. The latest game against Sri Lanka was do or die for both teams, and the 1996 champs, Sri Lanka prevailed.

After winning the toss, England chose to bat first. The openers Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan played well initially, but the middle order again collapsed quickly under pressure.

Ben Stokes valiantly tried to rescue the team and put up a respectable total, but in the end, Sri Lanka reduced England to a measly total of 156 in 33.2 overs. The Lankans easily chased down the target in 25.4 overs at the loss of just 2 wickets.

Sri Lanka beat England by 8 wickets in match 25 of the 2023 ICC World Cup, thus knocking out the current champs and keeping its own hope of qualifying for the semi-finals alive.

You can check the highlights, records list, post-match awards, and other details of yesterday’s ICC World Cup England vs Sri Lanka match here.

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? ENG vs SL Result

Sri Lanka won yesterday's World Cup Match with England by 8 wickets.

Final Score:

England: 156 (33.2 Overs)

Sri Lanka: 160/2 (25.4 Overs)

SCORECARD

England Innings

Batter Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Jonny Bairstow c DMD Silva b K Rajitha 30 31 3 0 96.77 Dawid Malan c K Mendis b AD Mathews 28 25 6 0 112.00 Joe Root runout (K Mendis / AD Mathews) 3 10 0 0 30.00 Ben Stokes c (sub D Hemantha) b L Kumara 43 73 6 0 58.90 Jos Buttler (c & wk) c K Mendis b L Kumara 8 6 1 0 133.33 Liam Livingstone lbw b L Kumara 1 6 0 0 16.67 Moeen Ali c K Perera b AD Mathews 15 15 1 0 100.00 Chris Woakes c S Samarawickrama b K Rajitha 0 4 0 0 0.00 David Willey Not out 14 17 1 1 82.35 Adil Rashid runout (K Mendis) 2 7 0 0 28.57 Mark Wood st K Mendis b M Theekshana 5 6 1 0 83.33 EXTRA 7 TOTAL( 4.68 RUNS PER OVER ) 156 (10 Wkts, 33.2 Ov)

Bowler Overs M R W NB WD Eco Dilshan Madushanka 5 0 37 0 0 0 7.40 Kasun Rajitha 7 0 36 2 0 1 5.14 Maheesh Theekshana 8.2 1 21 1 0 3 2.52 Angelo Mathews 5 1 14 2 0 0 2.80 Lahiru Kumara 7 0 35 3 0 0 5.00 Dhananjaya de Silva 1 0 10 0 0 0 10.00

Sri Lanka Innings

Batter R B 4s 6s SR Pathum Nissanka Not out 77 83 7 2 92.77 Kusal Perera c B Stokes b D Willey 4 5 1 0 80.00 Kusal Mendis (c & wk) c J Buttler b D Willey 11 12 2 0 91.67 Sadeera Samarawickrama Not out 65 54 7 1 120.37 EXTRA 3 ( B - 0, W - 3, NO - 0, LB - 0, P - 0 ) TOTAL( 6.23 RUNS PER OVER ) 160 (2 Wkts, 25.4 Ov)

Bowler Overs M R W NB WD Eco Chris Woakes 6 0 30 0 0 2 5.00 David Willey 5 0 30 2 0 1 6.00 Adil Rashid 4.4 0 39 0 0 0 8.36 Mark Wood 4 0 23 0 0 0 5.75 Liam Livingstone 3 0 17 0 0 0 5.67 Moeen Ali 3 0 21 0 0 0 7.00

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 25, England vs Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 25 between England and Sri Lanka. Kumara claimed 3 important wickets including that of Ben Stokes.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the England vs Sri Lanka Match Number 25?

Sri Lanka’s opener Pathum Nissanka remained not out in the second innings and scored the most runs in yesterday’s World Cup match. Nissanka hit 77 of 83 balls to chase the easy target put up by England.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka hit the most sixes in yesterday’s match. Nissanka blasted 2 sixes and 7 fours in his innings of 77 runs.

Who was the Player of the Match for England vs Sri Lanka?

The player of the match for England vs Sri Lanka match was Lahiru Kumara. The Sri Lankan bowler dismantled the English middle order and took the wicket of Ben Stokes, the last remaining hope of the 2019 champs. Kumara took 3 wickets in 7 overs and conceded 35 runs.