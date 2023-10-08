Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between India and Australia? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

India and Australia locked horns in the 5th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. In the first innings of the match, spinners wreaked havoc scalping 6 Australian wickets with Jadeja taking 3 wickets for just 28 runs. Australia losing six wickets to spinners was their joint-most in an ODI World Cup match. They went from 110/2 to 199 all out.

ALSO READ| ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule: India vs Pakistan Match Date, Stadium and Venues

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? Ind vs Aus Result

Yesterday’s Match 5 of cricket ICC World Cup 2023 was won by India who defeated Australia by 6 wickets in the afternoon fixture at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Tamil Nadu.

Australia chose to bat first and were all out 299 after winning the toss. India’s Jasprit Bumrah Drew first blood inside in his first over dismissing Mitchell Marsh for a duck. In the first innings of the match, spinners wreaked havoc scalping 6 Australian wickets with Jadeja taking 3 wickets for just 28 runs. Australia losing six wickets to spinners was their joint-most in an ODI World Cup match. They went from 110/2 to 199 all out.

At a critical juncture in the match, with over 13 overs left, the outlook appeared grim for the team. However, their lower-order batsmen exhibited tremendous resilience, pushing the final score to a commendable 199. Notably, Mitchell Starc contributed a valuable 28 runs, a tally that could yet prove pivotal in the outcome of the match.

Let's not forget to applaud India's exceptional fielding performance. It all began with Virat Kohli's sensational catch at slip, setting the tone for the team's intent and boundless energy on the field. Throughout the match, India's ground fielding reached extraordinary heights, consistently making life challenging for the Australian batsmen. This outstanding fielding display not only frustrated the Aussies but also created a favourable environment for the spinners to apply relentless pressure. Siraj, Hardik and Bumrah cleaned up tail-enders.

In the second innings, adversity struck early as Kishan, Rohit, and Iyer all fell for a duck, leaving Australia firmly in control with the scoreboard displaying a daunting 2/3. However, it was this pivotal moment that witnessed the emergence of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul as the heroes of the day. Their wealth of experience and unyielding resolve allowed them to weather the storm, forging an exceptional partnership worth 165 runs.

Kohli, initially fortunate when Mitchell Marsh dropped him at 12 off Josh Hazlewood's delivery, made the most of the lifeline. The duo exhibited impeccable synergy throughout their partnership, deftly negotiating the early onslaught from the pacers and defying the wiles of Glenn Maxwell. Their baton passing kept the scoreboard ticking and, in the process, both reached their respective half-centuries, etching their names into the record books with the highest partnership for India against Australia in World Cup history.

CHECK - ICC World Cup 2023 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Ticket, Schedule, Match Date and Time

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 5, India vs Australia?

For India Ravindra Jadeja bowled brilliantly picking up 3 wickets and conceding just 28 runs in his allotted 10 overs. He picked the wickets of the dangerous Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey.

For Australia Josh Hazel Wood took 3 wickets conceding 38 runs in the process.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the India vs Australia Match Number 5?

KL Rahul barely missed on his hundred and scored 97 not out also hitting the winning runs in the process. He scored at the strike rate of around 85 hitting 8 fours and 2 sixes in his 115 ball innings. Virat Kohli also put on a clinical batting performance scoring 85 of 116 and hitting 6 fours at the strike rate of 73.28.

ALSO READ| ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets: Price, Sale Start Date and How to Book India vs Pakistan Cricket Match Ticket

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

The most number of sixes were hit by KL Rahul (2). Rahul scored at an average of 84.35.

Who was the Man of the Match for India vs Australia?

KL Rahul of India was named Man of the Match. The 31-year-old right-hander hit his 15th ODI fifty in the match.

ALSO READ |