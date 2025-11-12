Why are Blueprints Blue? Check Here

For many years, blueprints have been associated with architectural, engineering, and technical drawings. We instantly recognize their distinctive blue background with white lines, but few people know why they are actually blue. In the following article, we will review the history and some science behind the blueprints and their signature color.

A blueprint is basically a copy of an architectural or technical drawing. It shows detailed plans, designs, or specifications used in building and engineering projects. Blueprints ensure accuracy and consistency during building and manufacturing processes.

Why Are Blueprints Blue?

The blueprint's blue color comes from the cyanotype process, developed by the astronomer Sir John Herschel back in 1842. The process uses light-sensitive chemicals-ferric ammonium citrate and potassium ferricyanide-that react to ultraviolet light, creating an insoluble blue pigment known as Prussian blue.