Why has ADR approached ECI?

The Association for Democratic Reforms abbreviated as (ADR), a watchdog group established by IIM in the year 1999, wrote to the Election Commission asking for action against the political parties that do not publish details regarding criminal records as ordered by the apex court of India.

“ADR is seeking strict action to be initiated against the defaulting political parties, which had contested the 2023 Assembly elections held in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Karnataka, 2022 Assembly elections held in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab and 2021 Assembly elections held in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and UT of Puducherry,” said the letter.

ADR is an independent watchdog have consistently raised concerns over political parties putting forward members with criminal antecedents. Post the elections of Lok Sabha in the year 2019, as per the ADR, a total of 43 percent of freshly-elected MPs had criminal cases pending against them.