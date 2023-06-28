Why have the HDFC twins decided to merge? Know the reasons behind the merger

HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank have decided to merge on July 1, 2023, thereby creating a mega entity. The market capitalization of this mega entity would be Rs 14.37 lakh crore.

The merger is going to advantage both customers and shareholders.

“Every employee under the age of 60 will be absorbed and salaries will not be reduced. HDFC Bank will need our people because they don’t have knowledge of mortgages,” said Deepak Parekh, HDFC Chairman.

What may be the reasons behind this merger? Let's find out.

Reasons behind the merger

Three main factors have contributed to making the two twin companies go for the merger. The low-interest rate that is prevailing has made the environment for such a move quite supportive.

Plus, the CRR and SLR requirements have also been lowered by RBI from 27 percent to 22 percent. Additionally, the high liquidity in the system is also one of the contributing factors.

As per a source, an additional factor is also present. The shutdown of the leadership at HDFC Ltd is also one of the factors. That is when the question of succession arose. Thus, it was concluded that a merger of HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank will be bringing the most optimum synergy advantages.

