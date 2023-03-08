Take this International Women's Day Quiz 2023 Question and Answers to Test Your Knowledge

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8th to honor the achievements of women around the world and to advocate for gender equality. This day has been observed for over a century and has served as a catalyst for positive change in the lives of women.

In honor of this important day, many organizations and individuals create events and activities that celebrate the contributions of women. One such activity is an International Women's Day Quiz that tests your knowledge of influential women throughout history.

This women’s day quiz with answers not only celebrates the remarkable achievements of women but also helps to raise awareness about the ongoing struggle for gender equality. So, take a moment to test your knowledge and celebrate the incredible accomplishments of women throughout history!

Here is the International Women’s Day Quiz with Answers.

1. Who is the founder of International Women's Day?

a) Gloria Steinem

b) Susan B. Anthony

c) Clara Zetkin

d) Simone de Beauvoir

2. In what year did the United Nations officially recognize International Women's Day?

a) 1945

b) 1955

c) 1965

d) 1975

3. Which country had the first female prime minister in the world?

a) India

b) Israel

c) Sri Lanka

d) United Kingdom

4. What is the color associated with International Women's Day?

a) Red

b) Blue

c) Yellow

d) Purple

5. Who was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize?

a) Marie Curie

b) Mother Teresa

c) Malala Yousafzai

d) Shirin Ebadi

6. What percentage of parliamentary seats worldwide are held by women?

a) 15%

b) 25%

c) 35%

d) 45%

7. What is the name of the convention adopted by the United Nations in 1979 that defines discrimination against women and calls for its elimination?

a) Convention on the Rights of the Child

b) Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW)

c) Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

d) International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families

8. What is the symbol of International Women's Day?

a) A rose

b) A fist

c) A book

d) Venus

9. Which country was the first to grant women the right to vote?

a) United States

b) Canada

c) New Zealand

d) United Kingdom



10. Which country has the highest percentage of women in parliament?

a) Rwanda

b) Sweden

c) Canada

d) New Zealand

GK Quiz Answers

1 Clara Zetkin

The concept of an International Women's Day was proposed by a lady by the name of Clara Zetkin, who was the leader of the "Women's Office" for the Social Democratic Party in Germany. She suggested that every year on the same day, in every nation, there should be a celebration honoring women in order to further their causes.

2. 1975

The United Nations started observing March 8 officially as International Women's Day in 1975, during International Women's Year.

3. Sri Lanka

Sirimavo Bandaranaike of Ceylon was the first woman to be democratically elected as prime minister of a nation. She won three times as prime minister of Sri Lanka and Ceylon.

4. Purple

According to the website of International Women’s Day, there are three colors associated with International Women’s Day- purple, white, and green. Purple was formerly a color associated with justice and dignity; today, it stands for women.

5. Marie Curie

The first woman to win a Nobel Prize and the only woman to win two Nobel Prizes was Polish-French scientist and chemist Marie Skodowska Curie. The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Curie in 1903 for her study of radiation phenomena.

6. 25%

According to the data available on the official website of the United Nations, women now make up 25.5% of parliaments around the world.

7. Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW)

The UN General Assembly approved the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) in 1979. It establishes what constitutes discrimination against women and lays out a plan for national action to abolish it.

8. Venus

The most popular International Women's Day symbol is the Venus feminine symbol, which is a circle with a cross handle. It frequently appears alongside additional symbols like a raised fist, the number 8, a globe, a flower, and a heart.

9. New Zealand

In 1893, New Zealand gave its women the right to vote, becoming the first nation in the world to do so.

10. Rwanda

Women made up 61.3 percent of the parliament of Rwanda. It is the nation with the highest proportion of women in parliament globally.

This quiz on International Women’s Day is an engaging and informative way to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women and highlight the ongoing struggle for gender equality. It serves as a reminder that we still have a long way to go in achieving true gender equality, and that we must continue to work towards creating a world where women have equal opportunities and access to resources. So, take some time to celebrate the incredible accomplishments of women and reflect on what you can do to support gender equality in your own life and in your community.

Happy Women’s Day to all!