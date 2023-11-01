List of Word Of The Year From 2013-2023
Numerous AI-powered language models have significantly moulded the term 'AI,' propelling it into the forefront of public discourse throughout 2023. Consequently, the Collins Dictionary has officially anointed it as the Word of the Year.
Per the Collins lexicographical tradition, 'AI' has been eloquently defined as "the emulation of human cognitive functions by computer algorithms." This prestigious recognition was granted following a meticulous review of candidate words for the 'Word of The Year,' which included de-influencing, nepo baby, canon event, ultra-processed, semaglutide, and ULEZ.
Collins' annual tradition of unveiling notable words or those that have risen to prominence within the past twelve months occurs towards the close of each calendar year. Typically, a shortlist of ten words is revealed, though the 2014 edition featured only four words. The comprehensive list spanning from 2013 to 2023 is presented below:
|
Year
|
Word of the Year
|
Definition
|
Shortlisted Words
|
2013
|
Geek
|
If you call someone, usually a man or boy, a geek, you are saying in an unkind way that they are stupid, awkward, or weak.
|
Twerking
Bitcoin
Phablet
Plebgate
Fracker
Cybernat
Thigh gap
Olinguito
Black Friday
Payday lending
Harlem Shake
|
2014
|
Photobomb
|
If you photobomb someone, you spoil a photograph of them by stepping in front of them as the photograph is taken, often doing something silly such as making a funny face.
|
Tinder
Bakeoff
Normcore
Devo Max
|
2015
|
Binge-watch
|
If you binge-watch a television series, you watch several episodes one after another in a short time.
|
Dadbod
Shaming
Corbynomics
Clean eating
Ghosting
Swipe
Contactless
Manspreading
Transgender
|
2016
|
Brexit
|
The withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union in January 2020.
|
Hygge
Mic drop
Trumpism
Throw shade
Sharenting
Snowflake generation
Dude food
Uberization
JOMO
|
2017
|
Fake news
|
False, often sensational, information disseminated under the guise of news reporting.
|
Antifa
Corbynmania
Cuffing season
Echo chamber
Fidget spinner
Gender-fluid
Gig economy
Insta
Unicorn
|
2018
|
Single-use
|
Made to be used once only.
|
Backstop
Floss
Gammon
Gaslight
MeToo
Plogging
VAR
Vegan
Whitewash
|
2019
|
Climate strike
|
A form of protest in which people absent themselves from education or work to join demonstrations demanding action to counter climate change.
|
Bopo
Cancel
Deepfake
Double down
Entryist
Hopepunk
Influencer
Nonbinary
Rewilding
|
2020
|
Lockdown
|
If there is a lockdown, people must stay at home unless they need to go out for certain reasons, such as going to work, buying food or taking exercise.
|
Lockdown
Coronavirus
BLM
Key worker
Furlough
Self-isolate
Social distancing
Megxit
TikToker
Mukbang
|
2021
|
NFT
|
A digital certificate of ownership of a unique asset, such as an artwork or a collectable.
|
Climate anxiety
Double-vaxxed
Metaverse
Pingdemic
Cheugy
Crypto
Hybrid working
Neopronoun
Regencycore
|
2022
|
Permacrisis
|
An extended period of instability and insecurity, esp one resulting from a series of catastrophic events.
|
Carolean
Kyiv
lawfare
Partygate
quiet quitting
splooting
sportswashing
vibe shift
warm bank
|
2023
|
AI
|
The modelling of human mental functions by computer programs
|
De-influencing
nepo baby
canon event
Ultra-processed
Semaglutide
ULEZ
The inclusion of words in this list is not contingent upon their novelty alone. Rather, their presence is validated by usage statistics and cross-referencing against Collins' extensive language corpus, which aids in comprehending the evolving linguistic landscape of the preceding year.
Additionally, it's important to note that the Collins Word of the Year transcends the confines of UK language usage and often encompasses words with international applicability, exemplified by the selection of 'fake news' in 2017.
