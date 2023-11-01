Numerous AI-powered language models have significantly moulded the term 'AI,' propelling it into the forefront of public discourse throughout 2023. Consequently, the Collins Dictionary has officially anointed it as the Word of the Year.

Per the Collins lexicographical tradition, 'AI' has been eloquently defined as "the emulation of human cognitive functions by computer algorithms." This prestigious recognition was granted following a meticulous review of candidate words for the 'Word of The Year,' which included de-influencing, nepo baby, canon event, ultra-processed, semaglutide, and ULEZ.

List of Word Of The Year From 2013-2023

Collins' annual tradition of unveiling notable words or those that have risen to prominence within the past twelve months occurs towards the close of each calendar year. Typically, a shortlist of ten words is revealed, though the 2014 edition featured only four words. The comprehensive list spanning from 2013 to 2023 is presented below:

Year Word of the Year Definition Shortlisted Words 2013 Geek If you call someone, usually a man or boy, a geek, you are saying in an unkind way that they are stupid, awkward, or weak. Twerking Bitcoin Phablet Plebgate Fracker Cybernat Thigh gap Olinguito Black Friday Payday lending Harlem Shake 2014 Photobomb If you photobomb someone, you spoil a photograph of them by stepping in front of them as the photograph is taken, often doing something silly such as making a funny face. Tinder Bakeoff Normcore Devo Max 2015 Binge-watch If you binge-watch a television series, you watch several episodes one after another in a short time. Dadbod Shaming Corbynomics Clean eating Ghosting Swipe Contactless Manspreading Transgender 2016 Brexit The withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union in January 2020. Hygge Mic drop Trumpism Throw shade Sharenting Snowflake generation Dude food Uberization JOMO 2017 Fake news False, often sensational, information disseminated under the guise of news reporting. Antifa Corbynmania Cuffing season Echo chamber Fidget spinner Gender-fluid Gig economy Insta Unicorn 2018 Single-use Made to be used once only. Backstop Floss Gammon Gaslight MeToo Plogging VAR Vegan Whitewash 2019 Climate strike A form of protest in which people absent themselves from education or work to join demonstrations demanding action to counter climate change. Bopo Cancel Deepfake Double down Entryist Hopepunk Influencer Nonbinary Rewilding 2020 Lockdown If there is a lockdown, people must stay at home unless they need to go out for certain reasons, such as going to work, buying food or taking exercise. Lockdown Coronavirus BLM Key worker Furlough Self-isolate Social distancing Megxit TikToker Mukbang 2021 NFT A digital certificate of ownership of a unique asset, such as an artwork or a collectable. Climate anxiety Double-vaxxed Metaverse Pingdemic Cheugy Crypto Hybrid working Neopronoun Regencycore 2022 Permacrisis An extended period of instability and insecurity, esp one resulting from a series of catastrophic events. Carolean Kyiv lawfare Partygate quiet quitting splooting sportswashing vibe shift warm bank 2023 AI The modelling of human mental functions by computer programs De-influencing nepo baby canon event Ultra-processed Semaglutide ULEZ

The inclusion of words in this list is not contingent upon their novelty alone. Rather, their presence is validated by usage statistics and cross-referencing against Collins' extensive language corpus, which aids in comprehending the evolving linguistic landscape of the preceding year.

Additionally, it's important to note that the Collins Word of the Year transcends the confines of UK language usage and often encompasses words with international applicability, exemplified by the selection of 'fake news' in 2017.

