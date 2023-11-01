List of Word Of The Year From 2013-2023

Collins' annual tradition of unveiling notable words or those that have risen to prominence within the past twelve months occurs towards the close of each calendar year.
Numerous AI-powered language models have significantly moulded the term 'AI,' propelling it into the forefront of public discourse throughout 2023. Consequently, the Collins Dictionary has officially anointed it as the Word of the Year.

Per the Collins lexicographical tradition, 'AI' has been eloquently defined as "the emulation of human cognitive functions by computer algorithms." This prestigious recognition was granted following a meticulous review of candidate words for the 'Word of The Year,' which included de-influencing, nepo baby, canon event, ultra-processed, semaglutide, and ULEZ.

Year

Word of the Year

Definition

Shortlisted Words

2013

Geek

If you call someone, usually a man or boy, a geek, you are saying in an unkind way that they are stupid, awkward, or weak.

Twerking

Bitcoin

Phablet

Plebgate

Fracker

Cybernat

Thigh gap

Olinguito

Black Friday

Payday lending

Harlem Shake

2014

Photobomb

If you photobomb someone, you spoil a photograph of them by stepping in front of them as the photograph is taken, often doing something silly such as making a funny face.

Tinder

Bakeoff

Normcore

Devo Max

2015

Binge-watch

If you binge-watch a television series, you watch several episodes one after another in a short time.

Dadbod

Shaming

Corbynomics

Clean eating

Ghosting

Swipe

Contactless

Manspreading

Transgender

2016

Brexit

The withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union in January 2020.

Hygge

Mic drop

Trumpism

Throw shade

Sharenting

Snowflake generation

Dude food

Uberization

JOMO

2017

Fake news

False, often sensational, information disseminated under the guise of news reporting.

Antifa

Corbynmania

Cuffing season

Echo chamber

Fidget spinner

Gender-fluid

Gig economy

Insta

Unicorn

2018

Single-use

Made to be used once only.

Backstop

Floss

Gammon

Gaslight

MeToo

Plogging

VAR

Vegan

Whitewash

2019

Climate strike

A form of protest in which people absent themselves from education or work to join demonstrations demanding action to counter climate change.

Bopo

Cancel

Deepfake

Double down

Entryist

Hopepunk

Influencer

Nonbinary

Rewilding

2020

Lockdown

If there is a lockdown, people must stay at home unless they need to go out for certain reasons, such as going to work, buying food or taking exercise.

Coronavirus

BLM

Key worker

Furlough

Self-isolate

Social distancing

Megxit

TikToker

Mukbang

2021

NFT

A digital certificate of ownership of a unique asset, such as an artwork or a collectable.

Climate anxiety

Double-vaxxed

Metaverse

Pingdemic

Cheugy

Crypto

Hybrid working

Neopronoun

Regencycore

2022

Permacrisis

An extended period of instability and insecurity, esp one resulting from a series of catastrophic events.

Carolean

Kyiv

lawfare

Partygate

quiet quitting

splooting

sportswashing

vibe shift

warm bank

2023

AI

The modelling of human mental functions by computer programs

De-influencing

nepo baby

canon event

Ultra-processed

Semaglutide

ULEZ

The inclusion of words in this list is not contingent upon their novelty alone. Rather, their presence is validated by usage statistics and cross-referencing against Collins' extensive language corpus, which aids in comprehending the evolving linguistic landscape of the preceding year.

Additionally, it's important to note that the Collins Word of the Year transcends the confines of UK language usage and often encompasses words with international applicability, exemplified by the selection of 'fake news' in 2017.

