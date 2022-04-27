World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022: Top 21 Inspirational Workplace Safety Quotes and Slogans

World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022: The day promotes the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally. Workers and employees spend most of their time in the organisation where they work to earn money. The office or workplace is like a second home. So, it is important to maintain healthy standards so that any kind of mishappening or injury related to work does not take place or be avoided. Therefore, World Day for Safety and Health at Work is observed on April 28 to spread awareness about it. The day also focuses on enhancing social dialogues around the culture of safety and health.

World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022: Theme

The theme of World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022 is "Participation and Social Dialogue in creating a Positive Safety and Health Culture."

World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022: Significance

The day spread awareness about the need for a positive workplace. Therefore, it is an awareness-raising campaign to focus international attention on the magnitude of the problem and on how promoting and creating a safe and healthy work culture can help reduce the number of work-related deaths and injuries.

World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022: Inspirational Workplace Safety Quotes

1. “Safety is not a gadget, but a state of mind.” – Eleanor Everet

2. “Safety has to be everyone’s responsibility… everyone needs to know that they are empowered to speak up if there’s an issue.” – Captain Scott Kelly

3. "No Safety, Know Pain. Know Safety, No Pain.” – Author unknown

4. “Paper doesn’t save people, people save people” – Dan Petersen

5. "Safety is something that happens between your ears, not something you hold in your hands.” – Jeff Cooper

6. “Safety brings first aid to the uninjured.”- F.S. Hughes

7. ”An incident is just the tip of the iceberg, a sign of a much larger problem below the surface.” – Don Brown

8. “Accidents hurt, safety doesn’t.” – Author unknown

9. “Every accident is a notice that something is wrong with men, methods, or material — investigate — then act.” – Unknown

10 .“Obedience is the mother of success and is wedded to safety.”– Aeschylus

11. "It takes leadership to improve safety." - Jackie Stewart

12. "There's no better policy in society than pursuing the health and safety of its people.”– Ralph Nader

13. "Safety is not an intellectual exercise to keep us in work. It is a matter of life and death. It is the sum of our contributions to safety management that determines whether the people we work with life or die.” – Sir Brian Appleton

14. “Safety saves sickness, suffering, sadness.” - Unknown

15. “You don’t need to know the whole alphabet of Safety. The a, b, c of it will save you if you follow it: Always Be Careful.” – Colorado School of Mines Magazine

16. “Working safely is like breathing – if you don’t, you die.”– Jerry Smith

17. “Carefulness costs you nothing. Carelessness may cost you your life.” - Unknown

18. “Prepare and prevent, don’t repair and repent.” - Unknown

19. “If you put good people in bad systems, you get bad results. You have to water the flowers you want to grow.” – Stephen Covey

20. “Luck runs out but safety is good for life.” - Unknown

21. "Our motto is to work for peace based on social justice. Our mandate is to improve the condition, health, and safety of workers, and our mission is universal’.” – David A. Morse

World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022: Slogans

1. Safety is our No1 Priority

2. Safety is No Accident

3. Take 5 and Stay Alive

4. Unsure? Stop work!

5. Luck is not a safeguard.

6. More care, less cost.

7. Safe driving saves lives.

8. Live to ride another day.

9. Safety is a Choice you make

10. The key to Safety is in Your Hands

11. Safety rules are your best tools.

