World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023: Date, History, Significance and Why is it Celebrated?

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is an international observance that is held every year on 15 June to raise awareness about elder abuse and neglect. The day was established by the United Nations General Assembly and is now celebrated in over 100 countries all over the world.

What is the History of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day?

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is an annual event that was first launched on June 15, 2006, by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The day was officially recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2011, with the passage of Resolution 66/127.

The purpose of WEAAD is to raise awareness of the issue of elder abuse and neglect and to promote the rights and well-being of older people. Elder abuse is a serious problem that affects millions of people around the world. It can take many forms, including physical, emotional, and financial abuse, as well as neglecting their needs.

According to WHO 2022 data, “Around 1 in 6 people 60 years and older experienced some form of abuse in community settings during the past year.”

What is the Significance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day?

WEAAD is an opportunity for communities around the world to come together to raise awareness of elder abuse and neglect, and to take action to prevent it. Elder abuse is any act that causes harm or distress to an older adult. It can take many forms.

The theme for WEAAD 2023 is "Closing the Circle: Addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Older Age Policy, Law and Evidence-based Responses." The theme highlights the importance of addressing and bringing forward awareness about Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in older age.

GBV is a serious problem that affects millions of older people and it can take many forms. The theme highlights the importance of policy, law, and evidence-based responses to GBV in older age.

The theme also highlights the importance of closing the circle. This means working together to address GBV in older age, regardless of age, culture, or background. It means working with older people, their families, communities, and professionals to create a society where older people can live safely, with dignity, and with respect.

The main reason to celebrate this day is to raise awareness about the significant impacts of abuse on older people. These impacts could lead to many mental and physical health issues. So World Elder Abuse Awareness Day informs everyone to take care of old people around them and treat them fairly.

How to prevent elder abuse?

There are many things that can be done to prevent elder abuse. These include:

Raising awareness about elder abuse and its signs and symptoms

Providing education and training to caregivers and professionals who work with older adults

Developing policies and procedures to protect older adults from abuse

Providing support and resources to victims of elder abuse

To conclude, on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, it is everyone’s duty to stand together to protect and honour the rights of older adults. By raising awareness, promoting prevention, supporting victims, and advocating for policy changes, each individual can create a world where elder abuse is prevented.