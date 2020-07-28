World Hepatitis Day 2020: Current Theme, History, Significance and Key Facts

World Hepatitis Day 2020: Millions of people are living with viral hepatitis disease unaware in the whole world. Therefore, it is necessary to find out the undiagnosed and link them to care otherwise millions will continue to suffer, and lives will be lost. Or we can say is that several diseases are not diagnosed, affect people in different ways and hepatitis is one of them. What is Hepatitis, how is it caused, and what are the symptoms of the hepatitis disease? Let us find out!

Hepatitis virus has 5 main strains namely A, B, C, D, and E. The most common deaths are caused by together hepatitis B and C. Around 1.3 million lives lost each year. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, viral hepatitis continues to claim thousands of lives every day.

According to WHO,

- 325 million people are living with viral hepatitis B and C.

- 900,000 deaths per year are caused due to hepatitis B virus infection.

- 10% of people living with hepatitis B and 19% living with hepatitis C know their hepatitis status.

- 42% of children, globally have access to the birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine.

World Hepatitis Day 2020: Theme

According to WHO the theme of World Hepatitis Day 2020 is "Hepatitis-free future". The theme focus on preventing hepatitis B among mothers and newborns. WHO will publish new recommendations on 28 July on the prevention of mother to child transmission of the virus. With the use of a safe and effective vaccine, HBV can be prevented among newborns. As per the World Hepatitis Alliance, the theme of World Hepatitis Day 2020 is "Find the missing millions".

The theme of World Hepatitis Day 2019 is “Invest in eliminating Hepatitis”. The theme focuses on the hepatitis elimination goals by 2030, in the context of universal health coverage. The country that will host World Hepatitis Day 2019 is Pakistan. In Islamabad, Pakistan, the global event will be held on 27-28 July 2019.

10 important facts about Liver

World Hepatitis Day: History

This is the world level awareness campaign that is launched as a global health campaign by the World Health Organisation to make the world hepatitis free. World Hepatitis Alliance was established in 2007. In 2008, the first community-led World Hepatitis Day celebrated.

Further, in May 2010, adoption of the first resolution on viral hepatitis took place. To honour the "Nobel Laureate Baruch Samuel Blumberg, 28 July was chosen as World Hepatitis Day because 28 July is his birthday. He discovered the hepatitis B virus (HBV) and developed a diagnostic test and vaccine for the virus.

Now, let us study about Hepatitis disease

Hepatitis is an inflammatory condition of the liver. Commonly, it is caused due to viral infection but some other causes are also there. Like autoimmune hepatitis that results due to the secondary results of medications, drugs, toxins, and alcohol. Autoimmune disease occurs when the body makes antibodies against your liver tissues or due to some toxic substances like alcohol, certain drugs, etc.

The liver is present in the right upper area of the abdomen. It performs several critical functions that affect metabolism throughout the body.

Source: www. www.webmd.com

- It produces bile juice which is necessary for digestion.

- It filters toxins from the body.

- It helps in the excretion of bilirubin a product of broken-down red blood cells, cholesterol, hormones, and drugs.

- It helps in breaking down carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.

- It activates enzymes in our body which are some specialised proteins necessary for the function of the body.

- It stores glycogen, minerals, and vitamins (A, D, E, and K).

- It helps in the synthesis of blood proteins like albumin.

- Synthesis of clotting factors.

Note: The condition of hepatitis may result in fibrosis, cirrhosis, or liver cancer.

Various Glands and Hormones in Human Body

There are five main hepatitis viruses namely A, B, C, D, and E. Hepatitis B and C lead to chronic disease in hundreds of millions of people and together are the most common cause of liver cirrhosis and cancer.

Hepatitis A and E are mainly caused due to ingestion of contaminated food or water. Hepatitis B, C, and D may also cause due to contact with infected body fluids. Modes of transmission of these viruses include receipt of contaminated blood or blood products, invasive medical procedures using contaminated equipment and for hepatitis B transmission from mother to baby at birth, from family member to child and also by sexual contact.

If there is an acute infection that limited or no symptoms occur like jaundice, dark urine, extreme fatigue, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Reasons behind celebrating World Hepatitis Day

- To encourage and aware people of the early diagnosis, prevention, and treatment from hepatitis.

- To raise awareness among the public about types of hepatitis disease.

- To provide an opportunity to focus together on the disease Hepatitis.

- To tell people about prevention, early diagnosis, screening, control, etc.

- To increase awareness about the vaccine of Hepatitis A and B.

- To educate people and expand it for immunisation, prevention, diagnosis, and control.

- To make people aware of the care and treatment for those people suffering from hepatitis.

- To make people get tested the disease at an early stage.

- To implement new training methods and a number of skilled medical professionals in order to enhance quality care.

- To promote several health and governments organisations in the whole world for their active involvement in the event to create or discover new strategies against hepatitis.

- To promote professional staff members so that they can participate in the event.

Therefore, Hepatitis is a disease that is caused due to an infectious virus and affects the liver. It is of five types and may lead to some serious diseases. So, proper treatment, diagnosis, and precaution should be needed. And to raise awareness among people about the hepatitis disease World Hepatitis Day is celebrated on 28 July every year with a particular theme.

Important Days and Dates in July 2020

Important Days and Dates in 2020 Year