World Nature Conservation Day 2020: History and Significance

World Nature Conservation Day 2020: The day recognises that a healthy environment is a foundation for a stable and productive society. This day also ensures the well-being of present and future generations. How nature can be conserved or how we can protect our nature? Let us have a look!

“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

It is necessary to create a healthy environment to safeguard the present and future generations. There are several threats to nature like deforestation, illegal wildlife trade, pollution, using plastics, chemicals, etc. Earth has provided basic necessities to live like water, air, soil, minerals, trees, animals, food, etc. So, we should keep nature clean and healthy. Industrial development and several other factors are also responsible for the depletion of nature. Whatever we do it affects the globe because the world is one and somehow linked together.

World Nature Conservation Day: History

The history and origin of the World Nature Conservation Day is unknown but the main aim of celebrating it on 28 July is to come together and support nature, don't exploit it. Conservation of nature is the wise management and utilisation of natural resources. As we know that due to natural imbalance, we are facing several problems like global warming, various diseases, natural disasters, increased temperature, etc. Therefore, for the next generation, it is necessary to preserve it. So, it is important to raise awareness among people all over the world to understand the importance of saving resources, recycle it, preserve it, and also understand the consequences of damaging it.

“Conservation means the wise use of the earth and its resources for the lasting good of men”- Gifford Pinchot

Methods to Conserve the Environment

It is not mandatory that only the government and big companies conserve the environment. Everyone can participate and conserve nature which is a beautiful gift to us. Several ways are there by which we can conserve environment like:

1. Recycling: Try to buy reusable and biodegradable products as much as possible. Recycle everything if it is possible.

2. It is necessary to reduce the consumption of water.

3. Reduce the use of electricity. When your work is done with an electric appliance then turn it off. In this way, energy and money both will be saved.

4. Plant trees and make the planet green.

5. Grow vegetables. In the market vegetables that are available are grown with chemicals and pesticides. So, it is better to plant vegetables and eat organic food.

“Environment isn't asking us to conserve her for her but for our future generations”- Mohith Agadi

6. To avoid littering it’s better to do composting.

7. As we know that batteries are dangerous for the environment so, it is better to use rechargeable batteries.

8. Don't smoke. Smoking is injurious to health and sometimes it is seen that people after smoking don't throw cigarettes in the dustbin but on the ground directly which is just pure littering.

9. Reduce pollution.

10. Aware people about the use of conservation of nature, environment, and energy.

There are also three essential words about the conservation of environment that is reduce, recycle, and reuse.

Conservation of nature is very necessary, even scientists have also warned us about the mass extinctions in the near future. Several documentaries about nature show that resources are being wasted. Due to global warming temperature is increasing day by day, storms and level of the sea is also increasing, freshwater glaciers are melting which threaten lives. We are connected to each other with natural resources. The natural world is facing an increasing threat from unsustainable practices and the challenge is how to preserve and conserve nature to achieve sustainable development.

Let us come together and make an effort to contribute to the local, national, or global levels in conserving nature. It will not only benefit our present generation but also for future generations.

“Conservation is a cause that has no end. There is no point at which we will say our work is finished”- Rachel Carson

“Conservation is not merely a question of morality, but a question of our own survival” - Dalai Lama

