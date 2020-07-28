World Nature Conservation Day 2020: Quotes, Messages, Thoughts and more

World Nature Conservation Day 2020: The day provides us an opportunity to spread the message about conservation of nature and to recognise that a healthy environment is a foundation for a stable and productive society. Therefore, it is necessary to come together and participate to protect, conserve, and sustainably manage our resources. Resources that we rely upon each day are supplied by the Earth and are limited.

World Nature Conservation Day: Quotes

1. “Conservation is a great moral issue, for it involves the patriotic duty of ensuring the safety and continuance of the nation.” – Theodore Roosevelt

2. "Those who conserve and preserve nature deserve to be part of nature." - Amol Gade

3. "When I'm stuck on a question, I spend some time in nature and always find my answer." - Katrina Mayer

4. "Conservation is the state of harmony between men and land." - Also Leopold

5. "Caring a tree is caring of your soul." - Amit Ray

6. "Be positive to nature. Save the natural resources to save the humanity and culture." - Vijendra Kumar

7. "Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.” – Mahatma Gandhi

8. “Conservation means the wise use of the earth and its resources for the lasting good of men.” – Gifford Pinchot

9. “The Earth is what we all have in common.” - Wendell Berry

10. "What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another." - Mahatama Gandhi

11. Environment is a gift from God, taking care of it is a return gift." - Basit Nisar Lone

12. "If conservation of natural resources goes wrong, nothing else will go right." - M.S. Swaminathan

13. "The conservation of natural resources is the fundamental problem. Unless we solve that problem it will avail us little to solve all others." - Theodore Roosevelt

14. "The nation behaves well if it treats the natural resources as assets which it must turn over to the next generation increased, and not impaired, in value." - Teddy Roosevelt

15. “The Earth will not continue to offer its harvest, except with faithful stewardship. We cannot say we love the land and then take steps to destroy it for use by future generations.”- John Paul II

World Nature Conservation Day: Messages

1. The world is beautiful because of its natural resources so we should consider it and we must preserve it. Happy World Nature Conservation Day!

2. It is not wrong to say that the health and well being of a person is directly proportional to the time he spends in touch with nature. Love nature and conserve it. Have a very happy World Nature Conservation Day!

3. Love and care for the earth and it will care for you more. Happy World Nature Conservation Day!

4. There is nothing more rejuvenating than a stroll on a road lined by trees on both sides. Happy World Nature Conservation Day!

5. The beautiful Earth should be saved and we all should try our best to conserve it. Happy World Nature Conservation Day!

6. Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Happy World Nature Conservation Day!

7. It is our duty to save, love, and conserve our nature. Happy World Nature Conservation Day!

8. The Earth sustains us and we must not cause any harm to it but preserve it for our future generations. Happy World Nature Conservation Day!

9. The Earth is what we all have in common. Happy World Nature Conservation Day!

10. Don't complain about the Increasing warming of the climate unless you are ready to make changes for the betterment of nature. Happy World Nature Conservation Day!

World Nature Conservation Day: Slogans

1. Don't let Mother Nature become a "Once Upon a Time".

2. Save the trees, save the Earth, We are the guardians of nature's birth.

3. Join us in saving nature.

4. Nature is our best friend.

5. Save nature and nature will save your life and future.

6. Plant trees, save nature, save the world.

7. Take a stand to save trees!

8. Cut the greed, not the green!

9. Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle are ways to save nature.

10. Never let your greed overcome with green.

