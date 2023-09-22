World Rhino Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Types of Rhinoceros

World Rhino Day 2023: A rhinoceros, sometimes known as a rhino, is any of the five living rhinocerotid ungulate species or one of the many extinct rhinocerotid species. They are among the largest megafauna still living, with each adult weighing at least one tonne. Due to continuous rhinoceros poaching, the majority of extant rhinoceros species are regarded as endangered. Poachers kill rhinoceroses for their horns, which are then bought and sold on the black market for high prices. Every year on September 22, people celebrate World Rhino Day in an effort to rescue these wonderful beasts from extinction.

When is Halloween 2023: Check Exact Date, Importance and How to Celebrate it

This article will help you understand the history, significance and goal of the day.

World Rhino Day: Date, Theme And Types

Every year, World Rhino Day is celebrated on September 22. World Wildlife Fund, South Africa announced World Rhino Day to create awareness about the crisis and the importance of saving different types of Rhinoceros, which are:

Black Rhinos

White rhinos

One-horned Rhino

Sumatran Rhino

Javan rhinos

This year, World Rhino Day will be celebrated on Friday. There is no official announcement for the World Rhino Day 2023 theme, however, the theme for 2022 seems universal and apt for all upcoming celebrations, ‘Five Rhino Species Forever.’

When is Dusshera? All You Need To Know About The Best Time, Muhurat & More

World Rhino Day 2023: History

South African wildlife organizations created World Rhino Day in 2010 to increase awareness of the critically endangered rhinoceros species. A woman by the name of Lisa Jane Campbell expressed her desire to see at least five kinds of rhinos living around the globe in a letter she sent to Rhishja (another Rhino lover) in 2011. Since then, World Rhino Day has been observed annually to raise awareness of the critical need for rhino conservation as a result of the widespread poaching of rhinos for their precious horns.

World Rhino Day has grown in popularity, bringing together governments, non-governmental organizations, and individuals to fight rhino poaching and habitat destruction while highlighting how crucial it is to protect these iconic animals for upcoming generations.

When is Diwali? All You Need To Know About The 5 Day Long Festival Of Lights

World Rhino Day 2023: Significance

World Rhino Day serves as a platform to mobilize support, educate the public, and promote efforts to protect these magnificent creatures. Some major highlights of the day, according to the World Rhino Day organization, are:

T o protect rhinos through law-enforcement activities at the site level, and support intelligence gathering and analysis to pre-empt and prosecute poaching and trafficking of rhino products.

To implement effective biological and ecological management and monitoring of rhino populations and their habitats to achieve optimum population growth rates.

To reduce trade in illegal rhino products via better law enforcement in consumer countries and promoting behaviour change by consumers and the closure of markets encouraging poaching.

To ensure that rhino conservation professionals are appropriately skilled and trained.

To improve coordination within and between rhino range state conservation agencies and professionals.

To engage with multiple stakeholders in rhino range states in accordance with the equity triangle of recognition, procedure and distribution.

To explore and develop sustainable financing mechanisms and structures to fund priority rhino conservation efforts.

When is Christmas? What Day of the Week is it in December?

On the occasion of World Rhino Day, individuals from all over the globe are given the chance to visit charities, zoos, and NGOs to honour rhinos in their own unique ways.

Important Days and Dates in September 2023