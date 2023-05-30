You are smarter than an average person if you can solve this tree, star, and wheel riddle within 15 seconds!

Are you tired of monotony? If you are, then we have a solution for you- brain teasers. It has been scientifically proven that brain teasers boost your mood and provide your brain with a much-needed refresher.

When solved on a regular basis, brain teasers are known to greatly improve lateral thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Acting as the cherry on top of the cake, these puzzles are fun and entertaining to solve.

So, are you ready to have some fun and exercise your brain at the same time?

We hope you are, because we have a visual brain teaser lined up for you that will require you to coordinate your senses with your brain. You will only have a few seconds to solve it. So, make sure that you do your best to solve this.

Shall we?

Brain Teaser- Solve the tree, star, and wheel riddle in 15 seconds

Take a look at the brain teaser image posted below.

This is an arithmetic puzzle that requires you to solve the individual values of the tree, star, and wheel. This is a test of your basic mathematical skills, which you might have studied in school. Even a fifth-grader can solve it. Can you? Let’s put you to the test.

You have 15 seconds to solve this brain puzzle. So, grab your notebook and pen and get solving.

We will reveal the solution to this brain teaser puzzle below.

Brain Teaser Solution

Here we are revealing the solution to the brain teaser puzzle.

Let the tree be t, star be s, and wheel be w, so let’s rewrite the equations:

t + t + t = 21

w + w + t = 19

s + w + t = 15

t + 2s x w = ?

Let’s solve the first equation,

3t = 21

=> t = 7

Let’s solve the 2nd equation, substituting t as 7

w + w + 7 = 19

=> w = 6

Let’s solve the 3rd equation, substituting the values of t and w

s + 6 + 7 = 15

=> s = 2

Let’s solve the fourth equation, now

7 + 2(2) x 6 = ?

=> 7 + 4 x 6 = ?

=> 31 = ?

Hence, the solution to this brain teaser puzzle is 31.

