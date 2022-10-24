Your Favorite Diwali Sweet Reveals Your True Personality Traits

Favorite Diwali Sweet Personality Test: ‘Diwali is my favorite festival. I like Diwali because I get to eat my favorite sweets’, says all Indian sweets lovers. Which is your favorite Diwali sweet? Ever wondered, why you like Kaju Katli the most? Or Gulab Jamun? Or Jalebi? Or Motichoor Laddu? Or Besan Laddu? Well, on one of the most popular Hindi festivals Diwali, we bring you a delicious personality test that will tell you who you are based on your favorite Diwali sweet.

Diwali Special: What Your Favorite Diwali Sweet Says About You?

#1 Favorite Diwali Sweet Kaju Katli Personality

If your favorite Diwali sweet is Kaju Katli, your personality traits reveal that you love to look and live in sophisticated and affluent ways. You are an extreme optimist who is able to spot a silver lining in every situation. In social settings, you would be elegant, polite, delicate, well-mannered, polished, refined, royal, and cultured. You also like to maintain the basic exchange of courtesies and a chain of respect. You would most probably throw lavish and extravagant Diwali parties. You have a developed understanding of what people want or need, which makes you a great host. In general life, you are a mix of rational and emotional, depending upon the situation.

#2 Favorite Diwali Sweet Gulab Jamun Personality

If your favorite Diwali sweet is Gulab Jamun, your personality traits reveal you are definitely the life of a party. You know creative ways to infuse fun in any social gathering. You always have some fun tricks up your sleeves. You have a fantastic sense of humor. You may throw the most happening, fun, and amazing Diwali parties. You are brave and spontaneous. You are highly energetic, most probably the loudest at any party. You certainly know how to keep the spirits high of everyone around you. You may be guided by your emotions more than your mind. You tend to enjoy the moments to the fullest and always look ahead to what is next in store. You are also good with getting along with all kinds of people.

#3 Favorite Diwali Sweet Ladoo Personality

If your favorite Diwali sweet is Ladoo, your personality traits reveal you are fun, high-spirited, simple, and intellectual. You like things that help you learn new things and explore the unknown. If you like Motichoor ladoo, chances are you love the first taste of everything but eventually get bored easily. You may find yourself leaving things in the middle or unfinished. If you love Coconut ladoo, you are quick-witted with hidden talents, intellectual, and a deep thinker. If you love Besan ladoo, you tend to lead a simple yet fun life. Overall, you are an individual who does not mind if you are not the center of attention. You enjoy quiet times and celebrating the essence of relations, occasions, etc rather than making a big deal of it materialistically speaking.

#4 Favorite Diwali Sweet Jalebi Personality

If your favorite Diwali sweet is Jalebi, your personality traits reveal you are warm, friendly, child-like innocent yet smart, outgoing, social, and happy-go-lucky kind of individual. You do not lose your cool or calm even under the toughest circumstances. You are not easily shaken by complications or adverse situations in life. You may look stern or complicated but you are most probably the sweetest and kindest person one has ever come across. You tend to stay a kid at heart no matter how old you grow up to be. You love to make new friends, socialize in your community, and spread sweetness everywhere you go. You may have an analytical bent of mind and are probably quite good at solving complex problems.

Tell us in comments: Which is your favorite Diwali Sweet?

